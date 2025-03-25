Pupils and staff enjoy fun-filled Comic Relief day at village school

By Nick Rennie
Published 25th Mar 2025, 11:44 BST
Buckminster Primary School pupils try to make the school laugh on Comic Relief dayplaceholder image
Buckminster Primary School pupils try to make the school laugh on Comic Relief day
Pupils and staff at Buckminster Primary School had a fun-filled Friday raising money for Comic Relief.

The children were invited to dress up and leave their school uniform at home, enjoy some Red Nose Day-themed cup cakes and take part in a 'Make Buckminster Laugh' show.

Pupils performed a variety of acts to the whole school, including telling jokes, sharing poems, acting out comical sketches and singing, all with the aim of making their friends giggle.

The school was then entertained with a hilarious version of 'The Great British Bake Off' performed by the teachers.

Buckminster Primary School staff perform a Bake-Off demo on Comic Relief dayplaceholder image
Buckminster Primary School staff perform a Bake-Off demo on Comic Relief day

This was followed by a quiz with Mrs Orridge, where correct answers by the children resulted in staff getting a fresh cream pie in their face!

Unsurprisingly, this was the highlight of the childrens’ day.

Pupils and teachers at the small village school were thrilled to raise £65 for the national cause, which supports charities in the UK and abroad.

