Children from Ash Class celebrate a successful Spring Fair at Somerby Primary School

Pupils at Somerby Primary School have been learning valuable lessons about the value of money as they generated more than £200 from selling their own products at the school’s first ever Spring Fair.

The children took part in an exciting Easter Enterprise Project as part of their PSHE (Personal, Social, Health and Economic Education) unit on Economic Wellbeing.

They explored where money comes from, the importance of saving, how to budget wisely and the impact that spending can have on our lives.

To put their learning into practice, each class was given a £10 loan and tasked with planning, designing and creating products at the fair.

With the goal of making a profit, the children showed impressive creativity and teamwork.

Willow Class baked delicious Easter cakes, Ash Class grew plants from seed, including sweet peas and cat grass, whilst Oak Class crafted garden windmills from recycled bottles and decorated stones for the garden.

The children took responsibility for every aspect of the fair, they created advertisements, priced their items, sold them on the day and decorated their stalls with homemade bunting, adding to the vibrant and welcoming atmosphere.

Parents were warmly invited to attend the fair, and the turnout was fantastic – thanks to the enthusiasm and support of families, the children raised £217.50, which is very impressive for a small village school.

Katie Toghill, the PSHE Lead for the school, said: “We were so proud of our children and how they worked together to produce their first ever Easter Fair.

"Their excitement was great to see.

"Our thanks go to our amazing families for supporting this fair and helping our children’s money to grow.”

One Year 6 pupil summed it up perfectly when they said; “This is the first time we’ve ever organised a fair.

"We worked out how much we needed to sell our items for and hoped we would raise about £100, but we actually doubled it.”

Somerby Primary School say the Easter Enterprise Project has not only helped pupils understand real-world money management, it also inspired confidence, creativity and a strong sense of community pride among the children.