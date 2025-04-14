Primary pupils enjoy learning outdoors
Children at Buckminster Primary School are enjoying learning outdoors.
As the weather improves in spring, pupils have been using their on-site forest and outdoor classroom.
Children across the school and pre-school have made bird feeders, bug hotels, water stations, completed team building activities and built some impressive dens.
The pupils have also enjoyed having lessons in the outdoor classroom, which the school says is great for improving child development, supporting mental health and wellbeing, deepening a connection with nature and promoting more inclusive and engaging learning.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.