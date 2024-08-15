Ratcliffe College A-level and BTEC students celebrate their results this morning

More than one in five students at Ratcliffe College attained at least three A grades in their A-levels this year.

Year 13 students learned their results today (Thursday), with 40 per cent of exam subjects graded at either A* or A and 68 per cent A* or B.

Katherine McCrindell and Romi Shabtay-White both achieved three A*s at A Level and Angelica Robinson won her place at the University of Oxford to read French and Spanish.

There was also Distinction* BTEC success for Quin Capsticks, Connie Colville and Ella-Rose Seymour.

Overall, three students, won places to read veterinary science, three to read medicine and two to read dentistry having achieved top grades.

Ratcliffe’s boarders were hugely successful. Regina Lam achieved an A* and 4 As, Bosco Chan, achieved A*/A/A and girls’ boarding prefect, Elen Gharagyozyan, achieved two A*s and an A.

Daria Stanishevska, who joined the Ratcliffe on the Wreake college following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, achieved A*/A/A/A grades and will read business and economics in Vienna.

Headmaster, Jonathan Reddin, commented: “We are absolutely delighted for the Class of 2024 on their superb A Level and BTEC examination results.

"Their grades are testament to their hard work and the support and guidance of their dedicated teachers.

"We are incredibly proud of the way in which they have lived out our mission as a Catholic school to ‘Learn and Grow in the Light of the Gospel.’

"We wish them every happiness and success as they move on to higher education courses and successful careers in the future.”