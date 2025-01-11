Captains Close Primary School: Poppy, the school's therapy dog

Poppy listening in a phonics group

Poppy was rehomed to Sarah Parker the sports coach in April 2024 after being used for breeding and kept in a confined outdoor kennel for 3 years. A few months passed and Ms Parker realised Poppy’s calm nature would benefit some of the children within the school and looked into Poppy becoming a Advanced School Therapy Dog.

Poppy passed her initial assessment with Paws Therapy Dog Training in October 2024 confirming Poppy had all the right qualities to start on the advanced school therapy dog course.

Lots of paperwork and organising started before Poppy could even enter the school including risk assessments, basic training, insurance.

Poppy first visits started when the school was closed to get her use to the environment before hosting her very own assembly to teach children the rules surrounding Poppy being in school. Since then Poppy and the pupils have come on leaps and bounds.

Poppy helping a child with some anxiety following an animal bereavement.

Poppy attends most days helping with individual reading, listen to phonic groups, encourage pupils with low attendance, greeting pupils who have anxiety at home or about coming to school, visits the SEND unit to encourage non verbal children to communicate, be walked and plays ball and much more.

The program is having a massive impact on the school and the children love to see Poppy, she brings a massive smile to all the children and staff.

Poppy training will take approximately 12 months to complete before she will be certified a qualified school therapy dog.