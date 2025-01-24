Some of the volunteers who help Melton Girlguides

Volunteers are sought to help out with activities organised for Melton’s Girlguides.

You have to be aged over 18 to get involved and join in with a lovely group.

Sharene Hourd, Assistant Division Commissioner for Melton Division Girlguiding, has been a volunteer for 14 years.

She said: “So far this year, I've done a Brownie sleepover, visited the New Walk Museum, been to the panto, to Ninja Warrior and taken part in a pork pie-making workshop at Samworth Craft and Innovation Centre and it's only January.

Melton Girlguides pictured enjoying a camp

“There's lots more to come with two Brownie camps at our site in Tilton and one of our favourites, a guide water activity camp at Leicester Outdoor Pursuits centres.

"If camping isn't your thing, there are so many other activities to take part in, from cooking, nature walks and bowls to archery and football coaching.”

Email [email protected] or Click HERE for more details about the group.