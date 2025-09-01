Pupils and staff were thrilled to be able to return to a village school after severe flood damage caused it to close for six months.

Children returned to St Michael and All Angels C of E Primary School, in Rearsby, for the new term after the 80 pupils had to get on a bus to attend the nearby St Peters and St Paul School, in Syston, whilst the school building closed and its interior was fully renovated.

Flooding caused by heavy rain and snow devastated the Rearsby school building with £500k worth of damage back in January 2025 and an intense rebuild has been needed to restore the premises to standard.

Volunteers descended on the school shortly before the new autumn term started to ensure it was ready and among those who helped were an eight-strong team from Allison Homes East Midlands.

Volunteers helping out at Rearsby School with Neil Bardsley, executive headteacher

Neil Bardsley, executive headteacher at Rearsby, said: “It was a real joy to welcome children and parents back to St Michael & All Angels Primary School.

“We are ever so grateful and thankful for the support from Allison Homes, whose help was instrumental in getting our school organised and ready to reopen again.

"Their generosity and commitment have made a huge difference, ensuring that our children could return to a safe, welcoming, and inspiring environment.

“The school has been beautifully refurbished, with brand-new learning spaces created - including a wonderful new library."

Rearsby School prior to welcoming pupils back

He added: “The children returned full of excitement and have already settled back into school life with great enthusiasm.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who has played a part, in ways both big and small, in helping us rebuild and restore our school."

The Allison Homes volunteers worked in the school garden tidying, weeding, and maintaining green areas so that EYFS pupils can enjoy gardening activities straight away.

They transformed the library and restocked the book shelves with hundreds of new books.

Volunteers working in the garden at Rearsby School

Michael Hudson, group marketing manager for Allison Homes said: “It was an honour to step in and help prepare the school for the children’s return. It all looks tremendous.”

The company has planning permission to build 65 new homes on a site of Gaddesby Lane, caused Auster Meadows.