"The result is a wonderful and peaceful outdoor space which will make a huge difference for our staff, our patients and their families.”

The revamped garden area at Melton Hospital

A garden area has been given a makeover at Melton Mowbray Hospital to give patients, families and staff members a tranquil outdoor space to relax in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers from CLC Contractors Ltd donated their time and expertise to transform the garden, which is outside the hospital’s palliative care ward, into a peaceful and welcoming environment.

Coordinated by Raising Health, the registered charity of Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust, alongside the trust’s volunteering services team, the project saw volunteers install privacy fencing, refresh flower beds and pots with vibrant blooms and jet-wash pathways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CLC Contractors Ltd donated new benches, plants and materials, covering all the costs themselves.

One part of the garden holds particular significance for staff, serving as a place of remembrance for much-loved nurse Mary Findley, who sadly passed away during the Covid pandemic after dedicating more than 30 years of service to Melton Mowbray Hospital.

To honour Mary’s memory, the nursing team placed a blue ribbon on a bench in the garden where they often sit to reflect, share stories and celebrate her life.

Melton Mowbray hospital’s palliative care team provides compassionate, personalised support to patients at the end of life and to their families and loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Leak, executive director of community health services, said: “We are so thankful to CLC Contractors for donating their time and providing the materials to refresh the garden at Melton Mowbray Hospital.

"The result is a wonderful and peaceful outdoor space which will make a huge difference for our staff, our patients and their families.”

As part of the garden transformation the CLC volunteers planted blue-flowering plants as a lasting tribute.

The CLC Group’s connection to Melton Mowbray Hospital is a longstanding one, as they regularly work on-site providing fire safety services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Lock, quantity surveyor at CLC Contractors, said: “It was a wonderful experience working together with the NHS to upgrade their palliative care gardens.

"The feedback from the team was really positive and they all found the day fulfilling.

"We are pleased the staff at the hospital are happy with the results.”

Thanks to recent charitable funding from Raising Health, pull-out sofa beds have been added to patient rooms, allowing relatives to stay overnight and share precious time together.