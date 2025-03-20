One night in the cold, a lifetime of impact: Local entrepreneur joins YMCA Sleep Easy

For many business owners, networking events, marketing strategies, and growth plans dominate their calendars. But for Leicester entrepreneur and social media expert Estelle Keeber, making an impact goes beyond business. On March 19, 2025, she swapped her home office for a concrete floor at King Power Stadium, taking part in YMCA Leicestershire’s Sleep Easy, an event dedicated to raising awareness and funds for young people experiencing homelessness.

For Estelle, this wasn’t just a one-off challenge—it was the latest in a long-standing commitment to using her platform, influence, and business success to give back.

“I’ve built my career helping businesses grow through Instagram, but I believe social media is about more than just sales—it’s about creating change. If I can use my voice to help raise awareness and funds for young people who need it, then that’s exactly what I’ll do.”– Estelle Keeber

This isn’t the first time Estelle has put herself outside her comfort zone for a good cause. She has:

Estelle Keebers home for the night sponsored by Sapio Digital Marketing and Pathways CIC

Raised £1,000 for Women’s Aid , supporting women and families affected by domestic violence.

, supporting women and families affected by domestic violence. Participated in the ‘Freeze Your Bits and Bobs Off’ campaign , enduring freezing waters to raise awareness for mental health.

, enduring freezing waters to raise awareness for mental health. Used her social media platform to highlight important issues, from online safety for young people to small business empowerment.

to highlight important issues, from online safety for young people to small business empowerment. Her involvement in Sleep Easy 2025 was another powerful step in her mission to turn awareness into action.

This year’s Sleep Easy saw over 80 participants brave the cold at King Power Stadium, making it one of the biggest events yet. Participants also had the opportunity to take a behind-the-scenes tour of Leicester City Football Club, learning about the history, players, and legacy of the club. But as inspiring as the stadium tour was, the real impact of the night came from hearing first-hand stories of resilience.

YMCA board member Latoya shared her personal journey—one that started as a young person in need of YMCA’s help and led to her becoming a leader in the organisation today. Her story was a powerful reminder of why events like Sleep Easy matter.

“Hearing Latoya’s story really put things into perspective. It’s not just about spending one night outside—it’s about understanding the reality of what so many young people go through daily. The YMCA gives them hope, support, and a future.”– Estelle Keeber

Estelle Keeber enjoying the backstage tour of the King Power stadium after hours.

As a business owner, Estelle knows the importance of community and collaboration, which is why she invited other businesses to get involved. She offered four sponsorship spots on her Sleep Easy box, giving brands a chance to support the cause while gaining visibility.

Two businesses stepped up:

Rodrigo Ribeiro, Founder of Sapio Digital Marketing:

“This act from Estelle made me reflect on the harsh conditions homeless people endure year-round, how grateful I am for the roof over my head, and how I can help fight homelessness – and I knew I wanted to be part of that.”

Attendees of YMCA Sleep Easy 2025

Victoria, Founder of Pathways Provision:

“We support young people who are facing numerous challenges, and without the right support groups like the YMCA, so many more of our young adults could be in the same situation. It’s also Neurodiversity Week, so supporting the wider community of vulnerability is really important to our provision.”

As a leading Instagram expert, Estelle is taking this opportunity to amplify awareness online, encouraging others to donate, sign up, or spread the word.

“Social media isn’t just for business—it’s a tool for impact. If my posts can inspire even one person to take action, then it’s worth it.”

This was Estelle’s first time participating in Sleep Easy, but it won’t be the last. Inspired by the stories, community, and impact, she’s already looking forward to next year’s event.

“One night in the cold was tough—but for some, this isn’t just one night. This is their reality. The least we can do is show up, raise awareness, and do what we can to help. I’m already counting down to next year’s Sleep Easy.”–Estelle Keeber

To learn more about the YMCA,donate, or get involved, visit their website and follow their social media channels for updates on their ongoing efforts to combat youth homelessness.

Follow YMCA Leicestershire on Social Media www.instagram.com/ymcaleics/