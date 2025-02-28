Flashback to 2024: volunteers who planted 500 saplings for a new community woodland at Kirby Fields in Melton

A new sculpture is to be unveiled at a Melton Mowbray green space where the start of a community woodland was planted last year.

Volunteers and local schoolchildren from Long Field Spencer Academy and Sherard Primary School took part in the planting of 500 saplings at Kirby Fields, off Cowslip Drive, in January 2024.

Pupils who attended placed their suggestions for a name for the woodland in a box and the most popular was picked to become the name.

At a ceremony on March 18, at 11am, Melton Borough Council will unveil the sculpture, which will reveal the name and tagline which has been chosen.

Ten additional trees will also be planted – they are a part of the 40 that have been donated by Leicestershire County Council as part of their scheme to replenish woodlands and green areas following tree felling due to disease.

The remaining 30 trees will be planted across the council’s parks, including 15 at Melton Country Park.

Attendees of the event will be able to see how the woodland has changed and developed since their initial planting last year and will be able to enjoy a tea or coffee with some cake.

Councillor Margaret Glancy, the council’s portfolio holder for governance, environment and regulatory services, said: “We know that this woodland is in safe hands with the local community and, as it matures, we hope that it not only becomes a space for local wildlife to thrive but a place for residents and future generations to enjoy.”