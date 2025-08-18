Mayor of Melton, Councillor Siggy Atherton, with fellow borough councillors, Pip Allnatt (right) and Steven Carter, at the new Wall of Thanks at Dove Cottage

Volunteers and funders gathered at Dove Cottage Day Hospice to see its newly-developed garden unveiled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Siggy Atherton, officially opened the garden at the event – a traditional get-together to thank supporters of the Stathern-based hospice.

Attendees were welcomed with live music and refreshments with the warm atmosphere reflecting the spirit of the hospice and its deep-rooted place within the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new garden features a meandering sensory pathway, a memory meadow – which is tranquil space for reflection and remembrance where loved ones can dedicate a hand-crafted flower to someone special to support of the work of the hospice – and raised vegetable beds, where veg is grown to be used in the hospice kitchen seasonally to provide lunches for guests.

The impressive new garden unveiled at Dove Cottage Day Hospice for guests and their families

It also features a living roof – a sustainable and visually striking addition to the Outside Garden Room, and a wall of thanks, which pays tribute to the funders and supporters who made the project possible.

In addition to celebrating the garden’s opening, funders had the opportunity to tour the hospice facilities and gain an insight into the compassionate care provided to local families.

This event highlighted the hospice’s commitment to community engagement, with funders and supporters being able to witness first-hand the impact of their contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Individuals or businesses interested in supporting the hospice are invited to visit its charity shops, take on a sponsored challenge and sign up as a regular donor or choose it as their charity of the year.

Go online at www.dovecottagedayhospice.org for more information about the hospice and its services.