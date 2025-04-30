Nick Pridden, the new chairman of the Melton Mowbray Royal British Legion branch

A new era has started for the Melton Mowbray branch of the Royal British Legion after it came very close to being completely disbanded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The branch has been based in the legion club in Thorpe End since its formation in 1947 but the Covid pandemic contributed to a lack of committee members to run it.

That was until a new committee was elected recently and Nick Pridden took over as the chairman with a drive to make the legion a visible charity again in Melton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick (58), who served 16 years in the army medical corps, told the Melton Times: “We didn’t want the branch to disappear from Melton Mowbray.

“There has been a British Legion presence in the town for so many years and we could not let it just die away.”

Despite uncertainty surrounding the lack of a local committee, the legion still collected an impressive £25,000 in last year’s annual Melton Poppy Appeal.

There is much more to the charity than the Poppy collections and members taking part in the Remembrance Sunday and Battle of Britain Parades through town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It supports former and serving members of the armed forces and their families and provides a vital welfare service for many.

Nick, who runs a business deploying private ambulances, commented: “The legion charity is more important than ever.

"We are having to help more and more ex-veterans and their families.

"It is a lot more than the Poppy Appeal once a year.”

As well as the new committee, the branch has two new standard bearers, who attend funerals for ex-services personnel as well as the local military parades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Hing, who plays the foxhunter call on the bugle at the King Power Stadium when Leicester City take the field, sometimes plays the Last Post for the branch.

But the branch is keen to take on a standing bugler to play the Last Post if anyone would like to volunteer their services.

On becoming branch chairman, Nick, who served on tours of Bosnia and Iraq, added: “I always watched the Royal Festival of Remembrance at the Albert Hall on the telly with my dad.

"He was also in the forces and my family are ex-forces as well.

“So this is an honour for me being branch chairman.”