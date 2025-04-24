Manager Jenny Hendry outside the new Pepper's HQ in Nottingham Street

A popular Melton Mowbray wellbeing hub is moving across town to a new HQ which is more than double the size of its present location.

Pepper’s - A Safe Place, which supports people who are struggling with their mental health and those who are lonely, has been based on King Street for three years.

But it will soon relocate to 43 Nottingham Street, the unit formerly occupied by Melton Toys.

As well as being a bigger premises, it will offer accessible facilities and will be in a more prominent location in the town.

Manager Jenny Hendry (left) with volunteers at the Pepper's premises in King Street

Centre manager, Jenny Hendry, said: “Since we opened on King Street in January 2022, Pepper’s has gone from strength to strength – helping more and more people with our social drop-ins and range of activities.

"Our current centre has been a lovely, safe space for three years.

“But now we need a new home that can accommodate increased numbers as we seek to help Melton residents who are struggling with their mental health, want to take a little time out for their wellbeing, or are feeling lonely or isolated.”

The Nottingham Street base has more room for people to socialise over a cuppa and a biscuit, and a bigger area for different activities, like singing and inclusive exercise classes.

Pepper’s will open its doors before the summer, after the charity has done some work to upgrade current facilities at the new centre.

In the meantime, all services will continue at Pepper’s safe space at 53 King Street.

Pepper’s has a range of social and activity sessions, and is open to all adults over the age of 18.

No booking is necessary – people can drop-in whenever they want.

It’s free to attend although organisers welcome £1 contributions to help us cover costs for refreshments.

Pepper’s is a safe and welcoming space to connect with the local community, benefit from peer support and find out about other local services within the Melton borough.

It’s run by friendly staff and volunteers, and offers activities including meditation, gardening, arts and crafts, tai chi, chair yoga and fitness, and music.

James Colclough, manager of Melton BID, said: “Melton Mowbray is very fortunate to have Pepper’s in its town centre and this kind of venture is very much part of the modern profile of towns.

"Adult mental health is so important in our community and I’m so pleased to see the centre prosper and move into bigger premises.”

The drop-in sessions take place on Mondays and Wednesdays, 11am to 1pm.

Two local charities have joined forces to offer free financial advice to residents in the Melton Mowbray area.

Pepper’s also partners with other local charities such as the Melton and District Money Advice Centre (MADMAC) – they recently ran two courses together to help people take control of their money.

Pepper’s also run a service at 2A High Street, in Oakham.

Email Jenny at [email protected] if you are interested in the activities at the Melton centre and you want to know more.

You can also go online at www.peppersasafeplace.co.uk to access their website.