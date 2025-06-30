Volunteers at the new Pepper's - A Safe Place HQ in Melton Mowbray

A new era started today (Monday) for a popular Melton Mowbray wellbeing centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pepper’s - A Safe Place had outgrown its unit on King Street and has now opened its doors at 43 Nottingham Street, which was previously occupied by Melton Toys.

Members of the local community enjoyed a social drop-in, mindfulness and meditation sessions, and some tai chi workouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melton centre manager, Jenny Hendry, said: “It was a fantastic day for Pepper’s and those in our local community who benefit from our wellbeing support.

Volunteers Sara and Lesley outside the new Melton venue for Pepper's - A Safe Place

“We welcomed many familiar faces, and also people who are new to Pepper’s and will hopefully become part of our family.”

The new centre has a large open, accessible space, as well as private areas, a craft corner and space to play board games and take part in different activities.

Pepper’s has a range of social and activity sessions, such as music, art and craft, chair yoga and chair fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wellbeing centre is open to all adults over the age of 18.

No booking is necessary – people can drop-in whenever they want – and it’s free to attend. They welcome £1 donations to help cover costs of refreshments.

Pepper’s is a safe and welcoming space to connect with the local community, benefit from peer support and find out about other local services within the Melton borough.

The charity opened on King Street in January 2022, and has grown since then.

The increased space in the new centre will enable Pepper’s to help more people.

Email Jenny at [email protected] for more information on what they do.