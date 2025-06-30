Melton wellbeing centre opens its new venue in town centre
Pepper’s - A Safe Place had outgrown its unit on King Street and has now opened its doors at 43 Nottingham Street, which was previously occupied by Melton Toys.
Members of the local community enjoyed a social drop-in, mindfulness and meditation sessions, and some tai chi workouts.
Melton centre manager, Jenny Hendry, said: “It was a fantastic day for Pepper’s and those in our local community who benefit from our wellbeing support.
“We welcomed many familiar faces, and also people who are new to Pepper’s and will hopefully become part of our family.”
The new centre has a large open, accessible space, as well as private areas, a craft corner and space to play board games and take part in different activities.
Pepper’s has a range of social and activity sessions, such as music, art and craft, chair yoga and chair fitness.
The wellbeing centre is open to all adults over the age of 18.
No booking is necessary – people can drop-in whenever they want – and it’s free to attend. They welcome £1 donations to help cover costs of refreshments.
Pepper’s is a safe and welcoming space to connect with the local community, benefit from peer support and find out about other local services within the Melton borough.
The charity opened on King Street in January 2022, and has grown since then.
The increased space in the new centre will enable Pepper’s to help more people.
Email Jenny at [email protected] for more information on what they do.
