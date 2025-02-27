Melton Borough Council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, pictured at the volunteers event with members of the Bottesford Community Hub

Volunteers across the Melton borough were described as ‘the backbone of our community’ when they gathered for a special event to recognise their service to local people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melton Borough Council hosted the gathering on Monday evening to thank and honour those who give up their free time to help others.

Volunteers from a range of local organisations were invited to attend the event, providing them with a chance to connect, share their stories, and offer advice and support to one another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representatives from the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust, the adopted charity of Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster, were in attendance.

There were also people there from The Black Horse Community Group, based in Grimston, Friends of Melton Country Park, Melton U3a and the Melton Police Volunteers, among many others.

Council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, thanked those present in a speech before guests enjoyed a buffet.

Councillor Margaret Glancy, deputy leader of the council, commented: "It was essential for us that the volunteers, who are the backbone of our community, feel recognised for their invaluable contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Time – one of the most treasured resources people have – is generously donated to projects that significantly impact others and this celebration was a time for such work to be acknowledged and say a huge thank you to the volunteers across the borough.”

The Friends of Melton Country Park, one of the groups in attendance, organise twice-monthly volunteer work groups, completing a range of tasks in the park from the planting to litter picking.

Commenting on the volunteers event, they said ‘it is good to be recognised for the work that we do on behalf of both the wildlife and the public’.

From keeping communities clear and safe from litter to helping nature to thrive at the country park through to assisting local communities access vital support in times of need, volunteers make a bid difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supported by funding from the government via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the council has engaged with volunteers in remote rural areas who are committed to supporting their communities.

This has led to initiatives like the Rural Food Hub Network and tree planting at Kirby Fields Woodland, along with numerous other activities across the borough.