Christine Slomkowska and Patrick McCracken, of 103 The Eye, show off their King's Award at a presentation in March with Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Mike Kapur (right) and Deputy Lord Lieutenants Penny Coates and Dave Andrews

Melton’s award-winning community radio station can now broadcast to more listeners thanks to a new broadcasting platform.

103 The Eye now transmits on DAB+ in addition to 103 FM and online, which will improve its reach across the area.

Christine Slomkowska, the station's managing director said: "Since the regulator OFCOM allowed us to implement a power increase four years ago, reception on FM has improved significantly.

"However, the Vale of Belvoir is quite hilly and there are some low-lying areas where our FM is still not as strong as it is in Melton.

"Relaying our station via the new Small Scale DAB transmitter in Nottingham gives people in the northern part of the Vale another listening choice."

The station was awarded the prestigious King’s Award earlier this year for its voluntary service to the community.