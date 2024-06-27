Melton radio station increases its broadcast reach

By Nick Rennie
Published 27th Jun 2024, 10:48 BST
Christine Slomkowska and Patrick McCracken, of 103 The Eye, show off their King's Award at a presentation in March with Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Mike Kapur (right) and Deputy Lord Lieutenants Penny Coates and Dave AndrewsChristine Slomkowska and Patrick McCracken, of 103 The Eye, show off their King's Award at a presentation in March with Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Mike Kapur (right) and Deputy Lord Lieutenants Penny Coates and Dave Andrews
Christine Slomkowska and Patrick McCracken, of 103 The Eye, show off their King's Award at a presentation in March with Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Mike Kapur (right) and Deputy Lord Lieutenants Penny Coates and Dave Andrews
Melton’s award-winning community radio station can now broadcast to more listeners thanks to a new broadcasting platform.

103 The Eye now transmits on DAB+ in addition to 103 FM and online, which will improve its reach across the area.

Christine Slomkowska, the station's managing director said: "Since the regulator OFCOM allowed us to implement a power increase four years ago, reception on FM has improved significantly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"However, the Vale of Belvoir is quite hilly and there are some low-lying areas where our FM is still not as strong as it is in Melton.

"Relaying our station via the new Small Scale DAB transmitter in Nottingham gives people in the northern part of the Vale another listening choice."

The station was awarded the prestigious King’s Award earlier this year for its voluntary service to the community.

It is the highest award a voluntary group can receive and is the equivalent of an MBE .

Related topics:MeltonOfcomMBENottingham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.