Melton radio station increases its broadcast reach
103 The Eye now transmits on DAB+ in addition to 103 FM and online, which will improve its reach across the area.
Christine Slomkowska, the station's managing director said: "Since the regulator OFCOM allowed us to implement a power increase four years ago, reception on FM has improved significantly.
"However, the Vale of Belvoir is quite hilly and there are some low-lying areas where our FM is still not as strong as it is in Melton.
"Relaying our station via the new Small Scale DAB transmitter in Nottingham gives people in the northern part of the Vale another listening choice."
The station was awarded the prestigious King’s Award earlier this year for its voluntary service to the community.
It is the highest award a voluntary group can receive and is the equivalent of an MBE .
