A computer image show what the new Davidson Homes development will look like at Barkby Road, Queniborough

Outdoor sports facilities, libraries and health services are among the local amenities set to benefit from a housebuilder’s return to Queniborough.

Davidsons Homes is now building a development off Barkby Road and is investing money into the local area as part of its planning agreement with Leicestershire County Council.

Of the 47 homes being built, 19 have been designated as affordable housing. An ecology area will run alongside a pond on the edge of the development comprised of bungalows, terraced, semi-detached and detached properties.

Jason Glover, operations director for Davidsons Homes, said: “As part of our commitment, we will be contributing money to enhance the local area, which will benefit not just our buyers but all local people in Queniborough.

"Not only that, but we are also creating green areas of public open space and special ecological features and initiatives which will help protect and encourage nature and wildlife.

“The mixture of properties, from bungalows through to detached homes, will provide a choice for local people on all rungs of the housing ladder – from those buying their first property through to those looking for a forever home for their family.”

Outdoor sports facilities in Queniborough, local library services and allotments along with health services, including the County Practice and the Jubilee Practice will benefit from the commitment. In addition, off-site public open spaces, bus passes and bus stops, civic amenities and travel packs will receive a boost.

