Leicestershire’s Tyre Safety Experts Helps Motorists Battle Pothole Pandemic

With National Pothole Day fast approaching (15 January), Tyron Runflat, Leicestershire-based experts in tyre safety solutions, is highlighting the dangers of potholes and is helping motorists keep safe on Britain’s increasingly treacherous roads.

A recent report has found that pothole related motor vehicle insurance claims were 14 per cent higher in 2024 when compared to 2023, which is a 62 per cent surge in the past two years.

Peter Simson, Director at Tyron Runflat, said: “For long enough we have seen our roads plagued with dangerous potholes, creating treacherous road conditions for all road users. It has become such an issue nationally and locally, that, for example, Leicestershire County Council has to fix around 7,300 potholes each year.

“Throughout the whole of 2023, RAC patrols attended nearly 30,000 pothole-related breakdowns, which is up by 33 per cent compared to 2022. It is estimated that there are at least 1 million potholes on UK roads which is believed to be, on average, six potholes per mile on council-controlled roads in England and Wales.

“These stats help to show the vital need for action to fix our roads across the UK. For too long, the dangers of potholes haven’t been taken seriously enough so news of the Government’s investment plans is welcome. The £372 million investment from the Government for councils in the East and West Midlands is a step in the right direction, but we fear it could be too little too late.”

According to the RAC, in 2024 Derbyshire had the most potholes per region with 90,596, followed by Lancashire (67,439) and Northumberland (51,703).

Peter added: “I have spent much of my career working in the wheel manufacturing industry and I have both seen, and experienced first-hand the dangers of potholes. While people first assume the tyre is the main concern, it is also the wheel, and in particular, alloy wheels. Impact damage may well be visible at the time, but wheels are susceptible to fatigue cracks, that worsen over time, sometimes confused with slow punctures, or may result in failure later down the line.

“It is vital that the ongoing challenges and dangers of potholes aren’t ignored. As the cost to consumers and insurance companies continues to rise, we feel it is time for major steps forward to fix our roads and keep road users safe.

“We make it our mission to provide a reliable and cost-effective tyre safety solution, our Tyron Multiband system, that enables the tyre to lock onto the wheel rim in the event of a blowout, preventing catastrophic loss of control, and giving the driver passage to a safe location.

Over recent years, the rise in potholes across the country has meant our Multiband has become an increasingly in-demand system for road users and can be the real difference between life and death.”

It is estimated by the AA that to repair pothole-related damage on a tyre it can cost around £100 or to repair the alloy can be £300, with an average cost of £250 for road users.

Joining Tyron Runflat in its mission to raise awareness of the dangers of potholes is TyreSafe, the leading industry charity. Having shown their support for pothole awareness in 2024 with the AA’s Pothole Partnership TyreSafe’s Chair, Stuart Lovatt, comments: “Potholes are more than just an inconvenience—they are a serious safety risk for road users and a significant contributor to tyre and vehicle damage. Raising awareness of these dangers is essential, particularly as recent statistics reveal the true cost of pothole-related incidents, both financially and in terms of road safety.

“While the Government’s investment plans to address this issue are a step in the right direction, it’s crucial that road users remain vigilant. Regular tyre checks and proper maintenance after hitting a pothole can help mitigate some of the risks associated with damage to the tyre or wheel. If you are unsure of whether the tyre or wheel is damaged, always seek professional advice to reduce the risk of future incidents."

To learn more about Tyron Runflat and its Tyron Multiband, visit: www.tyron.co.uk.