Leicestershire entrepreneur launches bold campaign to break barriers: The Naked Truth

Leicestershire-based social media expert and body positivity advocate Estelle Keeber is making waves with the launch of her daring campaign, Naked Truth: The Year of CBD Awareness.

This year-long initiative, created in partnership with Cambridgeshire entrepreneur and founder of CBD Angel UK, Vicky Borman, is designed to challenge societal norms and promote transparency and authenticity in health, wellness, and self-expression.

The campaign tackles two often-misunderstood topics—CBD and nudity—using innovative events such as naked podcasts, barefoot walks, and art installations. Culminating in a bold naked world record attempt this December, Naked Truth is already capturing attention and sparking conversations across the UK.

Estelle, a well-known Instagram strategist and advocate for body confidence, has long been vocal about the challenges of censorship and societal stigma. Her 2021 protest outside Facebook headquarters, where she dressed as a giant breast to challenge restrictive content guidelines, gained national recognition and led to tangible changes in how the platform handled body imagery.

For Estelle, Naked Truth is a natural next step in her mission to promote transparency and self-acceptance. “This campaign isn’t just about CBD or nudity—it’s about challenging the barriers that hold people back,” says Estelle.

“We’re creating a movement that encourages open conversations about wellness and authenticity, while also celebrating the human form.”

The campaign features a packed calendar of events designed to engage and inspire participants. Highlights include:

Naked Podcasts: Honest, unfiltered discussions on body confidence and CBD’s benefits.

Barefoot Walks: Grounding events that encourage mindfulness and connection with nature.

Art Installations: Celebrating the beauty of the human form and the power of natural healing.

Naked Calendar: A fun, light-hearted project promoting confidence and transparency.

Based in Leicestershire, Estelle’s influence extends far beyond her home county. Her collaboration with Cambridgeshire-based Vicky Borman brings together expertise in social media and CBD to amplify the campaign’s reach and impact.

“Vicky’s passion for wellness aligns perfectly with my mission to challenge societal norms,” says Estelle. “Together, we’re not just starting a campaign—we’re creating a national conversation about what it means to live authentically.”

The campaign will conclude in December with an ambitious naked world record attempt, symbolising the campaign’s commitment to breaking down stigmas and celebrating confidence.

Join the Movement

For more information about Naked Truth: The Year of CBD Awareness, including upcoming events and participation details, follow the campaign on Instagram