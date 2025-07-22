Leicester’s first ever floating sound bath offers a weightless escape from modern life

When Leicester mum-of-four Kelly launched Sister of Sound, she didn’t expect the city's residents to be quite so ready to float away from it all, literally. But in just a few weeks, her unique floating sound bath meditation sessions in Enderby have captured the imagination of stressed-out locals looking for a new way to relax, unwind, and reconnect.

Held in a darkened, mood-lit studio and led by Kelly and her two sisters, these immersive sessions combine the calming power of sound therapy with the gentle weightlessness of aerial hammocks. Guests are suspended mid-air, wrapped in silk cocoons, and guided through a visual meditation while being rocked back and forth to soothing frequencies, aromatherapy, and heated eye masks. The result? A sensory journey that many have called life-changing.

“It’s about creating a space where people can completely switch off,” says Kelly, who discovered sound healing 18 months ago during a particularly stressful time in her life. “I went to my first sound bath and couldn’t believe how much calmer I felt afterwards. It completely changed me, and I knew I had to learn more.”

Inspired by a session in London that introduced the concept of using hammocks for sound meditation, Kelly realised that combining the two could offer something truly special for Leicester and Sister of Sound was born.

Sister of Sound is hoping to expand across the UK

The sessions are already proving popular with people of all ages, from teenagers to retirees, and feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. “One man told me it felt like being back in the womb,” Kelly laughs. “Others have cried during sessions as emotions have surfaced and shifted. One woman with insomnia said she hadn’t slept that deeply in years.”

It’s not just about relaxation, it’s therapy. Sound frequencies are known to help regulate the nervous system, improve sleep quality, relieve anxiety, and even boost circulation. Floating in zero-gravity hammocks allows the body to fully relax, relieving pressure on joints and muscles, something Kelly says her guests really notice.

The classes are hosted at Box Studio in Enderby, where the family-run team creates a warm, welcoming environment from the moment people walk in. “We want everyone to feel held, safe and nurtured,” says Kelly. “That’s what makes this more than just a class, it’s an experience.”

With demand growing, the sisters hope to expand in the future, with plans for pop-up events, retreats, and collaborations with local businesses.

For now, Leicester can lay claim to being home to one of the most innovative and calming wellness experiences in the UK.

To find out more or book your session, follow @sister_ofsound on Instagram.