Leicester entrepreneur empowers crafters and makers at CHSI Stitches 2025

Leicester-based Instagram expert Estelle Keeber took centre stage at CHSI Stitches 2025, inspiring crafters, makers, and small business owners with actionable insights on how to use social media to grow their businesses. As one of the UK’s leading trade events for the craft, sewing, and hobby industry, CHSI Stitches—held at the NEC Birmingham on 23rd–24th February—brought together industry professionals, retailers, and creative entrepreneurs eager to stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Estelle’s session, "3 Ways to Boost Your Biz on Instagram in 2025," was a major highlight of the event. With a packed audience, she broke down the key Instagram strategies every craft business should be using—influencer marketing, Instagram Reels, and Stories—showing attendees how to increase visibility, engage with customers, and drive sales through social media.

The impact of her talk was clear from the feedback. Sandy from Family Comforts shared, “I have just been watching the fabulous Estelle do her presentation and it was really helpful. It’s always great to have hints and tips along the way. Check her out—she’s great!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For many attendees, the session was a game-changer. Emma from Poppy Bear Fabrics said, “I’ve been to CHSI for the last few years, and this has been the best talk ever. Estelle was fantastic. I feel so much more confident in using Instagram thanks to Estelle.”

Estelle Keeber

Social Media Takes Centre Stage at CHSI Stitches 2025

Estelle wasn’t the only expert highlighting the power of social media for the craft industry. Other presentations at the event showcased just how vital platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook have become for small creative businesses.

A dedicated panel featuring Ore Ade, Helena Ermolina, and Holly Dennett explored key strategies for retailers looking to expand their reach and connect with customers in new ways, including:

How retailers can use social media to create personalised shopping experiences that resonate with their audience.The potential of reaching a global audience instantly—breaking geographical barriers and opening up new markets.Live streaming opportunities on TikTok to enhance brand visibility and build engaged, vibrant communities.The importance of digital marketing was further reinforced with the exclusive preview of the 2025 Hurley Report, featuring data-driven insights and trends shaping the creative industries. The report underscored the shift towards e-commerce and digital engagement, proving that social media isn’t just an option for craft businesses—it’s essential.

Instagram Expert Estelle Keeber at the CHSI Stitches event 2025

A New Era for Craft Businesses

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With craft and handmade businesses continuing to grow, CHSI Stitches provided an invaluable opportunity for creatives to network, learn, and refine their strategies. The overwhelming response to Estelle’s talk showed just how eager small business owners are to embrace social media and take control of their own digital marketing.

For those who missed the event but want to learn more about leveraging Instagram for their business, follow Estelle on Instagram – @estellekeeberofficial.

For event details and to stay updated on next year’s show, visit www.chsi.co.uk