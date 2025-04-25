Kids in the East Midlands spend a whopping 45 hours a week stuck indoors – with more than a third of that time staring at screens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Specsavers is launching a new awareness drive to highlight the growing issue of childhood myopia, or short-sightedness, as new research reveals children are spending an average of 45 hours a week indoors, with more than a third of that time glued to screens.

The campaign urges parents to take early action, with experts warning that too much screen time and too little natural daylight are key risk factors in the development of myopia. A condition affecting 1 in 3 children and rising globally.

The national study of 2,000 parents of children aged 6 to 14 found kids spend nearly two and a half hours a day on smartphones, tablets, or watching TV. While71% of parents in the East Midlands wish their children spent more time outdoors, 53% admit their kids simply prefer screens.

Despite growing concerns, many parents don’t realise the impact this can have on their child’s eye health. 68% fear screen time may be damaging their children’s eyesight, yet only one in two know what signs to look out for, such as squinting, headaches, or sitting too close to screens.

‘Children’s eyes are still developing, which makes them particularly vulnerable to the effects of extended screen use,’ explains Dilraj Gumber, optometrist at Specsavers Melton Mowbray. ‘The good news is that early action really can make a difference. Regular eye tests are vital in spotting the signs of myopia early and can help slow its progression.’

While passive screen time dominates children’s indoor habits, with TV 54%, gaming 54% and scrolling 43% topping the list, more traditional activities are in decline. Just 35% still play with physical toys and only 26% read books regularly.

Importantly, spending more time outside has been shown to support healthy eye development, yet many children are not getting enough daylight as part of their daily routine.

Worryingly, almost 1 in 4 parents said their child has suffered headaches from using screens, while 17% have seen their kids rubbing their eyes. Other signs reported, include eye strain 12%, sore eyes 12%, and difficulty seeing the board at school 11%.

‘Our optometrists see first-hand the impact prolonged screen use is having on children’s eye health,’ Dilraj warns. ‘We’re encouraging parents to look out for early signs of myopia and to prioritise time outdoors, which has been shown to help protect children’s vision.’

The study also reveals that 33% of parents are worried that too much screentime is reducing the time spent socialising in person, with 36% concerned their child may even be addicted. 38% of families are now actively planning more outdoor time and introducing tech limits to create a healthier balance.

As part of Specsavers’ campaign to raise awareness of childhood myopia, and the benefits of spending time outdoors in reducing the risk of developing the condition, a giant outdoor snakes and ladders installation appeared on London’s South Bank on Wednesday April 16. The interactive game encourages families to uncover children’s myopia myths and facts.

‘We want to empower families with knowledge and encourage them to take that first step by booking a free eye test,’ adds Dilraj. ‘One key tip to remember is the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, encourage your child to look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. With myopia cases rising, early diagnosis has never been more important.’

To learn more about myopia and book an appointment at Specsavers Melton Mowbray, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/eye-health/myopia or https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/meltonmowbray