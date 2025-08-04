“We want to get this out there so local people know we are trying our best to save this club that has been going for over 100 years.

The Holwell Sports and Social Club site at Welby Road, Asfordby Hill

The future of Holwell Sports and Social Club, which has served the community for over a century, is uncertain after a bid to buy the site failed.

Holwell Sports Football Club has played there, off Welby Road at Asfordby Hill, since 1902, when many of the players came from the nearby Holwell Works plant.

Holwell Sports Bowls Club was founded there in 1917 and is the only remaining outdoor bowling club in Melton and Asfordby, supporting players of all abilities up to national final standard.

And generations of local people have also enjoyed activities and leisure pursuits at The Stute social club, which closed down recently.

Players at Holwell Sports Bowls Club pictured this summer

But the sports and social club’s landlords ran into financial difficulties and administrators were called in a year ago.

The leasehold and freehold of the six-acre site is being sold off and Holwell Sports FC made a bid of £125k on June 3 in a bid to safeguard facilities ahead of the new season.

This offer was raised to £150k on June 17 after the agents asked them to and the club was informed this would be acceptable, subject to proof of funds.

Then came a bombshell email from the agents on July 10 saying a bigger bid had been received.

The Stute social club - part of the Holwell Sports and Social Club site

The club told the Melton Times in a statement: “After lengthy discussions we decided we could not afford to pay more or get into a bidding war, so submitted our original offer.

“We have been informed after having to ask that they have accepted the other offer subject to contract.”

There is a twist in the saga in that the purchaser would own the leasehold and freehold of the site but the football club and bowls club would retain ownership of their facilities.

Secretary Heather Taylor pointed out that: “If we don't buy the ground the other purchaser is only buying a run down club and some fields as the assets on that ground belong to the football club and the bowls club.

“The football club has over £100k worth of assets tied up in the ground which are not part of the sale.”

The uncertainty continues to hang over the footballers and bowlers.

Holwell Sports FC assistant manager, Ian Bitmead, told the Melton Times: “We raised the money and it was accepted by the estate agent, but now unfortunately someone else has come in and outbid us and it has now been taken away from us after all that hard work.

“We want to get this out there so local people know we are trying our best to save this club that has been going for over 100 years.

“We don't know what is now going to happen and need some help if anyone can do so, including legal advice or otherwise, to go in the right direction.

“They want the land but they can't do anything with the football pitch and the bowls club as they have to stay as sporting facilities.

“There are no more sporting facilities in the town. And we currently have over 16 teams – boys, girls and adults. Where on earth would they go?”

Melton Borough Council has granted Asset of Community Value status to the football and bowls clubs to recognised their importance to local people.