Richard Hilton presenting the CMA trophy to Christine Slomkowska to mark 103 The Eye's 20-year anniversary

On November 1 we reach a milestone in the history of 103 The Eye as we achieve 20 years on the air.

In 2005, we were the first station in the UK to launch under the then new tier of full-time community radio licensed by the broadcasting regulator OFCOM.

Nationally, there were 194 applicants for broadcasting licences with only 15 being granted in the first batch.

Before that, the station had completed nine Restricted Service Licences, broadcasting twice a year for 28 days at a time, usually at Christmas and in late spring.

Unfortunately, six months after launch, 103 The Eye ran into financial difficulties and was about to close down.

At the time, we (Patrick and Christine) were part of the team of volunteers but we were not running the station.

We took it on to save it from closing down and we moved the studio from its original base in the Vale of Belvoir to Melton.

We went on to win multiple awards and, in 2023, we received the King's Award for Voluntary Service and, this month, the Community Media Association - which represents the 300-plus community stations now on air - presented us with a glass trophy to celebrate our 20 years.

CMA Treasurer Richard Hilton visited our Melton studio to make the presentation live on air during our Sunday morning Community Focus Show.

As well as keeping our audience entertained and informed for two decades, we have helped many local charities and organisations to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

We have also changed lives by training young people, around a dozen of whom now work in radio, newspapers or other media jobs.

The station is operated entirely by volunteers and broadcasts 24/7.

Our signal on 103 FM can be received by around 90,000 people living or working in Melton and Rushcliffe Boroughs, while the Nottingham DAB+ relay covers more than 750,000.

We're also available online and on smart speakers.

Thanks to everyone who has supported 103 The Eye in any way over the years.

We're pleased to announce that OFCOM have just granted us a further 10 year FM broadcasting licence which means we can continue our service for a long time to come.