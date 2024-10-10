Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrating 30 years of the Fairtrade Mark

I’m sure you’ll recognise the fairtrade logo, but did you know that this year we are celebrating 30 years since the first Fairtrade certified products hit our shelves here in the UK? Since then, the label you may see on your tea, coffee and chocolate has gone from strength to strength and become one of the most trusted ethical labels. Fairtrade means that over 2 million farmers and workers in 58 countries around the globe are receiving a fair price for their goods. As a result, they have been able to improve their living standards, meaning amongst other things that they can afford to send their children to school, women workers have gained respect and rights and reforestation projects have got off the ground.

The ethos behind Fairtrade has long been “trade not aid”. A much more long-term and empowering effect on communities can be gained by helping them establish business models and farming methods that set them in good stead for the future. As the old saying goes “give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime”.

But there is more work to be done. Our global food system still isn’t fair and farmers are often forced to sell their crops for less than they cost to grow. For example, millions of cocoa farmers get on average just 6% of what you pay for a bar of chocolate, with western manufacturers and retailers taking the lion’s share.The climate crisis is also making conditions more and more challenging for farmers. But, with support from Fairtrade, farmers in co-operatives are learning new ways to produce more sustainable and eco-friendly products, like coffee, that could help save future production.

So, the next time you see a Fairtrade alternative when you are shopping, remember that you may be paying slightly more but your purchase will make a big difference.

Melton Mowbray is lucky to be home to a dedicated Fairtrade shop. The Fairtrading Post at 10 Market Place not only stocks a whole host of familiar Fairtrade food items, including chocolate, tea, coffee, wine and jams, but also clothing (made from fairly traded organic cotton), bags, jewellery, toys, home decor and much more. The shop is open 10-4 Tuesday to Saturday, so why not visit them and help fairtrade on its road to another 30 years?