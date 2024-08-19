Kick Up The Arts reopens next month at Melton Mowbray

Professional artists in the Melton Mowbray area will come together once again next month to open up the local creative hub known as Kick Up The Arts in the town’s Bell Centre.

It was launched last year as a community project, offering workshops, drop-in sessions and creative activities for adults, families and children.

Since then, team members have volunteered their time to keep the hub open to the community and, since June, have been busy revamping the space and developing their offering to open up once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From September 3, they will be offering affordable drop-in creative sessions where adults and families can enjoy two-hour creative sessions, exploring a range of materials, as well as specialised art and craft workshops for adults. No experience or materials are needed.

Ellie Lovett, from Kick Up The Arts, said: “Since launching, we’ve received enthusiastic and welcoming feedback to keep the venue open and we’re so pleased to be reopening in September.

"Our plans are to remain open for the longer term, offering creative services to the community, and for local artists to have opportunities to showcase and share their skills and talents.

"As a community group, we’re so thankful for the support we’ve received and look forward to welcoming people back to our venue, in the town centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Future plans for Kick Up The Arts will also include dedicated children’s workshops and creative clubs.

For more information on creative drop-in sessions and upcoming workshops to book, follow @kickuptheartsmelton on Facebook and Instagram, or visit their website by clicking HERE .

Alternatively, email [email protected] for more details.