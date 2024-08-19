Artists prepare to reopen Melton's creative hub
It was launched last year as a community project, offering workshops, drop-in sessions and creative activities for adults, families and children.
Since then, team members have volunteered their time to keep the hub open to the community and, since June, have been busy revamping the space and developing their offering to open up once again.
From September 3, they will be offering affordable drop-in creative sessions where adults and families can enjoy two-hour creative sessions, exploring a range of materials, as well as specialised art and craft workshops for adults. No experience or materials are needed.
Ellie Lovett, from Kick Up The Arts, said: “Since launching, we’ve received enthusiastic and welcoming feedback to keep the venue open and we’re so pleased to be reopening in September.
"Our plans are to remain open for the longer term, offering creative services to the community, and for local artists to have opportunities to showcase and share their skills and talents.
"As a community group, we’re so thankful for the support we’ve received and look forward to welcoming people back to our venue, in the town centre.”
Future plans for Kick Up The Arts will also include dedicated children’s workshops and creative clubs.
For more information on creative drop-in sessions and upcoming workshops to book, follow @kickuptheartsmelton on Facebook and Instagram, or visit their website by clicking HERE .
Alternatively, email [email protected] for more details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.