Volunteers who worked in the tearoom at Dove Cottage Day Hospice have been angered by its sudden closure and some have been reduced to tears by the loss of what was a vital fundraising venue.

The Stathern-based charity announced the shock news last month that an ‘incredibly difficult’ decision had been taken to close it due to rising costs and dwindling customer numbers.

It relied on a dedicated army of volunteers and some have contacted the Melton Times to say how upset they had been to learn about the closure with no opportunity to be consulted on it or fight to keep it open.

The tearoom had been running for 15 years from a property on Canal Lane close to the hospice.

The garden area at the Dove Cottage Day Hospice tearoom

A long-serving volunteer, who declined to be named told the Melton Times: “I’ve had volunteers ringing me in tears.

"It has always made money in my experience, £700 a day at one time – we even stayed open during Covid and we took a lot of money serving from a window.

“It does seem to have been run more as a restaurant than a tearoom in recent times.

“People who just wanted to pop in for a coffee and a cake have not always been able to because of customers staying longer for meals.”

She added: “The way the charity handled the closure was disgraceful.

“Volunteers were called at 11.30am on the day and asked to attend a meeting in the early afternoon which many couldn’t make at short notice.

“There was no consultation with people who have worked hard there for years.”

Another woman, who had worked in the tearoom for 10 years, feels there was a change in how it was run after Dove Cottage merged with LOROS, the Leicestershire hospice, 18 months ago.

She said: “The way they called this meeting at short notice to tell us about the closure made you feel like you were not valued.

"It was a going concern in my opinion and I’m very disappointed it’s gone.

"We had cyclists and walkers coming in, as well as people who’d been to the hospice, there was a children’s playground and lots of parking.

"Many people would just come in and sit quietly with a tea or coffee and have some time to themselves and it is sad they can’t come anymore.”

Dove Cottage Day Hospice said in a statement: “Dove Cottage relies heavily on the support of our amazing volunteers and local community and we will always be grateful to those that have supported us over the years.

"We understand that the announcement to close Dove Cottage Tearoom may have come as a shock to some of our supporters, however we would like to reassure the community that this decision was not taken lightly.

“The tea room was set up in 2009 as a business to generate income to support the work of the hospice.

"This income has rapidly declined since 2020 and whilst not ideal, with the business breaking even it was at least covering its own costs.

"The continued substantial loss over the past 12 months is now having a detrimental effect on the running of the hospice services.”

Dove Cottage Day Hospice has supported people with life-limiting illnesses and their families for nearly 30 years.

The tearoom had provided a source of funding for the hospice along with its shops at Bottesford, Cotgrave, Asfordby and the one above the tearoom, which will stay open.

The Dove Cottage statement continues: “The profitability of the tearoom has been a point of discussion amongst our board of trustees for many months prior to this announcement.

“Some changes to the food offering, staff structure, volunteer roles and rotas were implemented in an attempt to enable it to keep running, however they simply didn’t have the required impact.

“The decision that has been made is based purely on finances, any further delay in closing the doors would have simply impacted the charities income further.

“The losses that the tearoom has made this year alone has cost the equivalent of three months’ worth of nursing care at the hospice.

“Fundraising has become increasingly more difficult in recent years across the charity sector as a whole, and any additional loss is simply not sustainable.

“Consultation with volunteers was regrettably not possible due to the sensitive nature of the situation and carers of our guests have been very understanding of the decision to prioritise patient care over everything else.”

The charity added: “The charity shop at the Stathern site remains open six days a week and we hope that the community will continue to support this, along with our other shops and fundraising events, in order to ensure that we can continue to provide our hospice services to those families that rely upon them.”

***A fundraising autumn jumble sale will be held at Dove Cottage Day Hospice on Saturday.

There will be men’s, women’s and children’s clothes up for grabs and plenty of accessories such as bags, shoes, scarves and more at the Stathern hospice.

All items will be priced at £1 or less and visitors will get the chance to expand their wardrobes whilst supporting the hospice services at the same time.

The sale will take place at in the charity’s hospice building on Canal Lane.

Eager bargain hunters can pay £2 entry to have the opportunity to get in early to grab the best bargains from 9am – general opening for the sale is from 10am, with a £1 entry.

Refreshments will be available to buy and there will be lots of free parking on site at the event, which will run until 1pm.

The postcode for the hospice is LE14 4EX.