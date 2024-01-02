Alfie (Alf) Whyles is a renowned local chef from the town of Melton Mowbray, England. After years of cooking, honing his skills, winning competitions, teaching and encouraging generations, Alfie shares his story of how he got to where he is today, hoping other teenagers his age will take inspiration, and follow their dreams.

Alf started his business CookeryByAlfie at the start of 2023. After a slow start Alfie grew his platform. Towards the backend of the year, Alfie's business grew, gaining thousands of followers.

CookeryByAlfie is an online cookery school, where Alf teaches people of his age, he strives for perfection and uses exceptional teaching methods to ensure his students get the most out of his courses. He studies GCSE cookery and excels in this, Alfie also recognises the importance of good wellbeing, and incorporates this into his cookery via his recovery through cookery classes, where students have a chance to be creative via cookery as well as resetting the mind, practising cognitively beneficial techniques which have been proven to be meditative.

Alf - "By setting up CookeryByAlfie I wanted to help children and teenagers develop cookery schools, while ensuring positive wellbeing and teaching key food safety skills, as well as the science behind cookery.

Alfie at manor farm cookery school.

Alfie's company also provides one to one coaching where students can have one to one tuition with Alfie, aiding students with confidence building, as well as students needing help with GCSE revision for upcoming exams.

Alf - "If I can teach you one thing, it would be to keep going. I never thought I would be where I am today almost a year ago, yet now here I am writing in newspapers, influencing my many thousands of followers, and teaching students such valuable skills. Learn all you can, practise all your skills over and over and over, read what you can, research what you can, ultimately even with heaps of training, you still need to be yourself, put your own twist on things and be imaginative.

Alfie spends lots of time reading and researching as well as taking courses, He is Level 3 trained in food safety and hygiene, Level 2 health and safety, Level 2 leadership skills, Level 1 business management, advanced first aid and anaphylaxis trained, as well as having been first in the Rotary Club’s young chef competition for 2 years running.

Alf has hosted events for charities like MIND which are close to his heart, as well as teaching cookery in schools and volunteering at Manor Farm Cookery School, in Lincolnshire.

In January 2023, Alf set up his company, building his own website www.cookerybyalfie.co.uk as well as setting up social media platforms, reaching out to the UK's finest chefs and most prestigious companies like KitchenAid, Magimix, Waitrose and Lakeland.

Alf - "Having friends like mine, supportive family members, amazing support around you and inspirational and motivational people around you will make you thrive"

This article is dedicated to his family, friends, Becky, Sally, Tracey, Chris, Sharon. "I wouldn’t be where I am today without you"

Alf - "confidence is everything, believing in yourself is paramount, and having hope is key"

If you would like to book a course with Alf, or one to one coaching you can visit his website listed above, or view his social media platforms @cookerybyalfie

Alf - "It would be amazing to teach so many more local faces and set you up for your culinary future"