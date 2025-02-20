Supporting small businesses: Local social media expert to speak at top craft industry event

Estelle Keeber supporting event attendees.

Leicester-based Instagram expert Estelle Keeber is set to take the stage at CHSI Stitches 2024, one of the UK’s leading trade events for the craft, hobby, and sewing industries. Taking place on the 23rd and 24th of February at the NEC Birmingham, this highly anticipated event attracts thousands of industry professionals looking to grow their businesses, discover new products, and gain valuable insights from expert speakers.

As a renowned Instagram strategist and founder of Immortal Monkey, Estelle has spent years helping small business owners and entrepreneurs harness the power of social media to increase their visibility and sales. With a strong focus on practical, time-saving strategies, she’s passionate about making Instagram work for small business owners—especially those in the creative and craft industries.

Her session, "3 Ways to Boost Your Biz on Instagram in 2025," will equip crafters and makers with the latest digital marketing techniques to stay ahead of the game and grow their businesses in an increasingly competitive market.

“I’m really excited to be part of CHSI Stitches this year,” said Estelle. “Crafters and makers are some of the most passionate business owners, but so many struggle with getting their products seen by the right audience online. Instagram has the power to completely transform a small business, and my session will show them exactly how to use it in a way that works for them.”

Estelle Keeber Marketing expert, Author and Speaker

Her talk will focus on three key areas that are essential for business growth on Instagram in 2025:

Influencer Marketing: The benefits of partnering with the right influencers to expand reach and gain credibility in the crafting and handmade space.

Instagram Reels: How short-form video can help businesses showcase their products, processes, and creativity while increasing engagement.

Instagram Stories: The importance of interactive content to build relationships with potential customers and drive sales.

Instagram and Marketing Expert Estelle Keeber

CHSI Stitches is a trade-only event, offering an exclusive opportunity for retailers, designers, and creative business owners to network, gain inspiration, and discover the latest industry trends. Attendees can register for free at www.chsi.co.uk to access expert-led sessions, hands-on workshops, and hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest products and innovations in the crafting world.

With the craft and handmade industry continuing to grow, events like CHSI Stitches provide an essential platform for small businesses to connect, learn, and thrive. Estelle’s session promises to offer practical, no-nonsense advice for those looking to take their brand to the next level on Instagram.

To keep up with Estelle’s latest Instagram marketing tips, follow her on Instagram @estellekeeberofficial. For more details about the event and to book tickets, visit www.chsi.co.uk