Beat the winter slump and fee motivated and energised as the darker days set in 🌥️

As the UK clocks go back, darker workdays can drain energy and lower motivation

Starting and ending work in darkness can impact both mood and productivity

But small lifestyle adjustments can help maintain focus and wellbeing through the winter months

Increased exposure to light, goal-setting, and workspace tweaks may boost resilience

As the clocks fall back, the early arrival of darkness can leave many of us feeling drained and unmotivated at work.

The shift to shorter days, with many of us beginning and ending our workdays in darkness, can impact mood, energy and productivity.

But while the darker days can challenge your motivation, adopting small but meaningful changes can make a significant difference in how you feel and perform at work.

Here are some effective strategies for staying motivated and maintaining your wellbeing during these darker months.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Embrace the light when possible

The reduced daylight in winter can lead to dips in mood, productivity and even physical health, and so maximising exposure to natural light can counteract this.

Get outside during daylight hours by taking a short walk during your lunch break or whenever possible. Even a few minutes outside can lift your spirits and provide a dose of natural light.

Alternatively, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) lamps simulate natural sunlight and have been shown to help improve mood and focus. A 10,000-lux lamp can mimic the sun's benefits, especially if used for 20–30 minutes in the morning. Position it next to your workspace, or use it as part of your morning routine.

Set personal and professional goals

When motivation wanes, setting short-term and achievable goals can provide purpose and drive.

The dark season can make even ordinary tasks feel daunting, so breaking larger projects into manageable pieces can make it easier to tackle tasks without feeling overwhelmed.

Having a visual representation of your progress can also be highly satisfying and keep you motivated, whether it’s ticking off items on a to-do list or moving tasks on a Trello board.

Set mini-goals throughout the day, like completing a report or responding to five emails by lunchtime. Reward yourself with a break or a coffee when you meet these goals to give your brain a quick morale boost.

Incorporate movement into your day

Physical activity is essential, especially when our bodies tend to slow down with the winter chill. Movement releases endorphins and helps ward off the lethargy associated with the dark months.

Set a timer to remind you to stand up and move every hour, even if it’s just for a stretch. Movement keeps your circulation going and can help prevent the midday slump.

Many people find that a short workout at lunchtime can re-energise them for the afternoon. Whether it’s yoga, a brisk walk or a home workout routine, aim for at least 20–30 minutes to boost your energy levels.

Simple stretches, shoulder rolls and leg lifts at your desk can also be surprisingly refreshing and don’t require leaving your workspace.

Adjust your workspace

A well-lit, comfortable and inspiring workspace can have a profound impact on your motivation, especially when the days are dark.

Ensure your workspace is well-lit with warm, soft lighting. If natural light is limited, consider adding a daylight lamp for a more vibrant atmosphere.

Small seasonal decorations can also uplift your mood and keep your workspace feeling fresh. Think along the lines of a small plant, a cosy blanket or even a scented candle for a touch of warmth.

Remember that clutter can contribute to stress and mental fatigue, so take a few minutes each day to tidy your workspace, making it a more pleasant place to spend time.

Prioritise your sleep

As the days shorten, our bodies may crave more rest, so respect your body’s needs by prioritising good sleep hygiene.

Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day helps stabilise your circadian rhythm, making it easier to get up in the morning, even when it’s still dark outside.

It’s also helpful to limit screen time before bed, as the blue light from phones and computers can interfere with sleep quality. Instead, try reading a book or listening to a podcast in the evening to wind down.

You could also consider a sunrise alarm clock, a clock which gradually increases in brightness to simulate the sunrise, helping you wake up more naturally. It can make dark mornings feel more manageable.

Practise simple wellbeing techniques

Mental wellbeing practices can make a big difference to your motivation, particularly during the darker months.

For instance, spending just 5–10 minutes in meditation can help reduce stress and refocus your mind. Apps like Headspace or Calm offer guided meditations, including ones tailored for boosting energy.

You could also start each day by listing three things you’re grateful for, which can shift your mindset towards positivity. Keeping a gratitude journal can be helpful for staying mindful and grounded.

If you’re a remote worker, be sure to connect with colleagues, as during the winter, the isolation of such work can be exacerbated. A quick coffee chat or virtual check-in with a colleague can lift your spirits and remind you of the support system around you.

Embrace seasonal foods and supplements

What you eat can significantly impact your energy and focus, so eat warm, nourishing meals like soups, stews and other hearty meals which can be comforting and provide the sustained energy you need to tackle long workdays.

Sunshine is limited in winter, making it harder to get sufficient vitamin D, so consider adding a vitamin D supplement to your routine, as this vitamin is key to energy and mood.

