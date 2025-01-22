Saint-Gobain’s Holwell Foundry assets to go under the hammer with NCM Auctions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saint-Gobain PAM UK has appointed NCM Auctions to manage the complete clearance of its Holwell foundry facility in Melton Mowbray. The Doncaster-based auction and asset management company will also oversee the asset recovery of the entire foundry complex.

The historic Holwell foundry, established in 1881, has been a significant part of Melton Mowbray's industrial heritage for over 140 years. The facility specialised in manufacturing access covers and gratings for the water and sewage industry until its recent closure, with production operations being moved to a sister facility in France.

Under this significant contract, NCM will execute a comprehensive site clearance program at Saint-Gobain's Holwell facility. The program will combine careful decommissioning with optimised asset value recovery through an auction. The project showcases Saint-Gobain's commitment to responsible site management, with NCM ensuring full compliance with environmental and safety standards compliance throughout the clearance process.

This online auction will feature a wide array of specialist foundry equipment, including overhead cranes, weighbridges, lathes, milling machines, compressors, conveyors, racking and many other valuable items.

While some companies may wish to dispose of only several high-value assets, Saint-Gobain is committed to a sustainable approach by recycling all their assets. This strategy benefits the local community, small businesses, and charities and prevents these items from ending up in landfill.

Amy Rutherford, Partnership Lead at NCM, said: "This contract award from Saint-Gobain represents a significant milestone for NCM Auctions and reinforces our position as a trusted and leading partner in industrial site clearances.

“Saint-Gobain’s commitment to sustainability is truly commendable. By auctioning off a wide array of specialist equipment, they support the local community and businesses and ensure that valuable resources are recycled and reintegrated into the circular economy.”

The collection will be sold via an online auction with lots ending from 1pm on Thursday 20 February. NCM will also be considering private treaty sales for the disposal of these assets. Viewings of the equipment can be arranged by appointment - please get in touch with NCM Auctions on 01302 898260.

Interested parties can register now at https://ncm.auction/11112.