Rump Steak and Stilton Pie takes top pie award at Melton event

Fittingly, as Melton again hosted the prestigious British Pie Awards this week, the Supreme Champion had Stilton cheese as one of its main ingredients.

Today’s (Friday’s) presentation dinner at St Mary’s Church saw Turner’s Pies scoop the top award with its Top Rump Steak and Stilton Pie to beat off competition from the almost 900 entries to this year’s competition.

Turner's Pies show off their trophy haul from the British Pie Awards, with organiser Matthew O'Callaghan (second from left) and Dickinson and Morris MD Stephen Hallam (second from right) EMN-200603-161456001

It was the second time the West Sussex bakers had taken the main accolade following up on their 2018 achievement where judges gave them a near perfect score of 99 out of 100.

The results represented a return to tradition for the awards, which are in their 12th year, after a Curried Sweet Potato and Butternut Squash Vegan Pie made history last year as the first vegan winner.

As Turner’s Pies were announced as Supreme Champion ahead of 160 other professional bakers, butchers and chefs from around the country, chief judge Colin Woodhead commended the pie for its attractive appearance with neat crimping on the edge and golden bake: “The pastry had an even thickness, with a crunchy rich texture.

“The filling was well balanced between meat and cheese which gave a subtle taste and the meat, though tender, still having ‘bite’.

“Overall a cracking pie.”

British Pie Awards organiser, Matthew O’Callaghan, said: “Turner’s certainly know how to make an excellent pie.

“They won Supreme Champion in 2018 with their Steak and Ale Pie and now they’ve done it again, but this time with Stilton cheese.

“Cheese in pies was a winning formula this year, appearing in five winning classes.

“Besides winning the Supreme Champion - or ‘Pie of Pies’ - title, Turner’s also won three Highly Commended Awards, three Golds, four Silvers and two Bronzes.

“With their record, they are undisputedly Britain’s best pie-maker.”

There was also plenty to celebrate for family-run Old Dalby-based Nice Pie, after they won two classes for their Chicken and Ham Hock Pie and their Nice Fish Pie.

The awards, which were judged on Wednesday at St Mary’s, are timed to coincide with British Pie Week.

Claiming victory in the Vegan category, MUD Foods - also nicknamed Mud Pies - was judged class champion for its Squash, Spinach and Feta Pie.

Highly Commended accolades were given to Chunk, of Devon, for its Vegan Spicy Jack Pie and Ginsters, of Cornwall, for its Vegan Quorn Pasty.

Zainab Bilal of Pie Mezzanae, was awarded class champion in the Hot Eating Savoury Pie category for her Cheese and Onion bake.

This year’s vegan category receiving the second highest number of entries, with impressive plant-based pies such as Naughty Vegan No Beef Here Pasty taking on their meaty counterparts for the overall title.

Among the more unusual entries were Squirrel Pie, Strawberry & Prosecco Pie, Mutton, Ginger & Apricot Pie, Vegan Haggis Pie, Chinese Aromatic Chicken and Pheasant with Goji Berries and Chestnuts in Port Pie.

Recipes dating back to the Middle Ages were also entered, including College Pie made from cows’ heels and bacon, and Medley Pie (here called a Student Pie) inspired by 17th century cuisine.

Entries across the 23 classes had to consist of a filling totally encased in pastry and they had to be baked and be commercially available in the UK.