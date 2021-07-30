Melton firm’s staff celebrate impressive safety record

Employees at Jeld-Wen celebrate a record-breaking safety milestone EMN-210730-152152001

The feat achieved by the 86 staff at Snow Hill-based Jeld-Wen Stairs, which has been extended to 2,650 days, is the longest attained by any of the company’s production sites across Europe.

The firm has been manufacturing solid timber staircases in Melton Mowbray since 1900.

General manager, Phil Chimento, said: “We’re incredibly proud of reaching this important milestone.

“As a global team, our core value is to build businesses ethically and safely, and our success here in Melton Mowbray is a testament to the absolute focus on safety that is engrained across the entire business, and every one of our sites.

“Our record of 2,650 days equates to 1.2million working hours, with over 362,000 staircases produced in that period.

“Factor in the additional Covid safety measures that have been introduced since March last year, and a significant increase in demand and production, and that makes the team’s achievement even more significant.”

Nigel Dilks, VP Operation JELD-WEN Europe added: “To achieve such an impressive record here in Melton Mowbray is a true reflection of our teams putting safety at the heart of everything they do.”

Jeld-Wen is the UK’s largest manufacturer of timber interior and exterior doors, windows and stairs, with five sites across Melton Mowbray, Sheffield and Penrith, plus 117 manufacturing facilities across 24 countries.

The company plans to relocate the entire Jeld-Wen operation to its Thorpe Road site to make way for more than 300 houses to be built on Snow Hill, if planning approval is given.