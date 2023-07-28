Melton and Leicestershire Hospitality Businesses Embrace Skilled Worker Visa

Through utilisation of the Skilled Worker visa, they've discovered an avenue to overseas talent and a vibrant workforce diversification.

An exceptional shift in UK immigration policy is reshaping the talent landscape in the hospitality and catering sector across Melton and Leicestershire. The Skilled Worker visa, until recently under-utilised, is now proving to be a powerful tool in expanding the workforce and diversifying skill sets within the industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hospitality and catering businesses in Melton and Leicestershire are leveraging the Skilled Worker visa to hire from a global talent pool for a variety of roles. From back office functions, including HR, marketing, office managers, personal assistants, secretaries, and customer service managers to customer-facing roles such as hotel managers, cafe owners, and restaurant managers.

Global chefs spice up Melton and Leicestershire's culinary scene.

Gavin Webster, a Director at Immtell, a leading UK immigration consultancy, believes this visa type is a game-changer for businesses. "Thanks to the Skilled Worker visa, businesses in Melton and Leicestershire can now tap into the global talent pool, filling vacancies, diversifying their staff and enhancing the services they offer," said Webster. "We're seeing a range of positions being filled - from managerial roles like Landlady/landlord, Licencee, Chef Manager, Bar Manager, to customer-centric roles like Catering Manager and Restaurant Floor Manager and a variety of skilled Chefs from overseas have relocated to the area which is great to see."

Despite the associated government fees with the visa, some costs can be recharged to the new hire, making this option financially feasible for businesses. "The businesses are quick to realise the benefits," adds Webster. "They can reach out for the broader talent pool while recharging some of the visa-related costs to the new hire who wants to work and embrace life in the UK, a win-win scenario."

“A common myth suggests that acquiring a Home Office Sponsor Licence, which is the first hurdle companies must overcome to hire internationally is an uphill task," declares Webster. "In reality, with expert advice and guidance, it's a manageable procedure that can bring about a revolutionary change in the staffing landscape for businesses."

Advertisement

Advertisement

This innovative hiring avenue comes at a critical time for the hospitality and catering sector in Melton and Leicestershire. As the industry rebounds from the challenges posed by the pandemic and Brexit, the Skilled Worker Visa provides a valuable resource to attract, retain, and nurture talent, ensuring the vibrant future of the sector.