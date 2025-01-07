Local entrepreneur Estelle Keeber supports business boosting event

Estelle Keeber presenting at last years Photography Show

If you’re looking for expert guidance on how to make Instagram work for your business, then you won’t want to miss the FSB Business Bootcamp! This flagship event is back for 2025, bringing together entrepreneurs, business owners, and industry experts for a day of inspiration, strategy, and practical advice. And this year, one of the key highlights is a workshop from none other than Leicestershire entrepreneur and Instagram marketing expert Estelle Keeber.

Estelle Keeber is a renowned Instagram marketing expert who has helped thousands of small business owners build their brands and grow their online presence. With her signature mix of straight-talking advice, humour, and real-world strategies, Estelle has become a go-to mentor for entrepreneurs who want to use Instagram effectively without wasting hours online.

At this year’s FSB Bootcamp, held at the stunning Hothorpe Hall, a local venue and beauty spot, Estelle will be delivering an exclusive workshop on Instagram Stories and how to use them to build relationships that turn followers into loyal customers. If you’ve ever struggled to get engagement on Instagram or aren’t sure how to make Stories work for your business, this session is for you.

Instagram Stories are one of the most powerful tools for connecting with your audience, showcasing your brand personality, and driving real business results. In her workshop, Estelle will cover:

Estelle Keeber Instagram and marketing expert

The Power of Stories – Why Instagram Stories are essential for building trust and relationships with your audience.

Creating Engaging Stories – Learn how to craft compelling content that keeps people coming back for more.

Using Interactive Features – Discover how to use polls, questions, quizzes, and stickers to boost engagement and gather insights from your audience.

Strategic Storytelling – Master the art of storytelling to showcase your brand’s journey and connect with customers on a deeper level.

Turning Viewers into Buyers – Practical techniques to convert story viewers into paying customers without being overly salesy.

Estelle’s approach is all about working smarter, not harder, and she will be sharing actionable strategies that you can implement immediately to start seeing results on Instagram.

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced business owner looking to refine your approach, this session will give you the tools you need to take your Instagram game to the next level.

The FSB Bootcamp is more than just a business event—it’s an opportunity to invest in yourself and your business. Whether you’re an established business owner or just starting out, the insights you’ll gain can set you up for success in 2025 and beyond.

Key highlights of the event include:

Breakfast networking session (8-9 AM) – Connect with fellow entrepreneurs over morning refreshments (limited availability, book in advance!)

Expert-led workshops and discussions (9:30 AM - 4 PM) – Gain practical advice from industry leaders, including Estelle Keeber.

High-quality refreshments and lunch – Enjoy a delicious two-course meal and smoothie station to keep you energised.

Business Support Expo – Discover local resources to help you navigate challenges and scale your business.

Networking by the Tipi fire – Unwind, make new connections, and enjoy s’mores in a relaxed setting.

If you’re attending, be sure to engage with the event on social media using #FSBBootcamp. Share your experiences, connect with other attendees, and keep the conversation going long after the event ends.

With speed networking already sold out, the remaining tickets for the Bootcamp are in high demand. Don’t miss your chance to learn from Estelle Keeber and other top business minds—secure your spot now and get ready to elevate your business in 2025!

For more details and to book your ticket, visit the official FSB Bootcamp website or follow FSB on Facebook and LinkedIn for speaker announcements and updates.