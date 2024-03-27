Local charity Freeva issues appeal for corporate ambassadors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Freeva specialise in delivering support to those impacted by domestic violence, rape, and sexual assault in Leicester, Leicestershire & Rutland. Their services include helping those living through domestic abuse with recovery, providing specialist ongoing counselling to victims, breaking cycles of abuse by working with perpetrators to change their behaviour, and educating young people on the importance of building safe and respectful relationships.

Now, Freeva have issued an appeal to local businesses to help them continue their important work, either with a one-off donation or through monthly sponsorship. The charity relies solely on donations and funding to deliver their services, and have said that corporate ambassadors are hugely instrumental in allowing them to continue reaching and supporting survivors, alongside continuing their preventative programme, The Jenkins Project, and providing youth support with their YP Project. In return for their support, Freeva offer ambassadors promotional opportunities, fundraising campaign partnerships, and ambassador certification.

Suki Kaur, Chief Executive of Freeva, said, “Domestic abuse doesn’t just impact the victims, it impacts entire communities. As much as we try, we simply don’t have the resources to help every person in need, which is why we urgently need corporate ambassadors to help us reach more victims and deliver potentially life-saving support.

“Corporate ambassadors can also play a pivotal role in helping us to end the stigma surrounding domestic abuse by showing solidarity and compassion for survivors. You don’t need to have been affected by domestic abuse yourself to help, it can affect anyone and we all have a responsibility to stand with them, support them, and help them to rebuild their lives.”

The Crime Survey for England and Wales estimated that 2.1 million people aged 16 years and over (1.4 million women and 751,000 men) experienced domestic abuse in the year ending March 2023.

To find out more about Freeva and the work they do, visit: https://www.freeva.org.uk/.