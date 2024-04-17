Leicester recruiter launches ‘Future Leaders’ programme for talented trailblazers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The leading recruiter and HR solutions provider has pinpointed 15 of its top performing ‘high potential’ team members and 30 managerial leaders across the business to embark on the programme. Spread over 14 months, the initiative is designed specifically to boost their leadership skills and progress within Gi Group.

Focusing on fundamental soft skills, such as internal stakeholder influencing, growth mindset, change management coaching for success and becoming a successful leader.

It comes at a time when employee retention is increasingly challenging, with a reported 70% of UK workers planning on finding a new job in 2024[1].

Group Head of Learning & Development at Gi Group, Emma-Louise Taylor, who has been part of the organisation for 19 years, explained how overlooking middle management can be a catalyst to employee turnover.

She said: “As a recruiter, we often see businesses create a comfortable middle ground for employees – they have outgrown lower level yet the move into the c-suite can be a big jump, which sometimes has no real path outlined. This is when businesses will start to see movement, as employees look for progression outside of the business.”

Emma explained how small internal changes can prevent this. She said: “One of the key ways in approaching this is to create a culture of career development and invest in specific management training. This is an approach we live and breathe at Gi Group, with our latest ‘Future Leaders’ programme as just one example.

“In recognising our rising stars and supporting them with the right training, we know they are equipped with the tools to flourish within the business, and we cannot wait to support them on each step of the way. And as a business, we are also enhancing our succession planning and increasing our collaboration, alignment, and overall success.”

Investment in training is set to be a big focus for employees this year, as it’s predicted that six in 10 workers will require training before 2027 in order to meet the ever-changing landscape of the workplace. Despite this, only half of workers are seen to have access to adequate training opportunities today[2].

Emma added: “At Gi Group, we approach training as ongoing development, rather than a one-time event. To make a real difference, it requires regular, long-term investment. Every team member has different goals, different responses to success and failure, and therefore a tailored programme is key.

“From training and resources to culture, benefits and initiatives, we’re proud to be looking at all areas of the business at Gi Group to drive our teams forward.”

Gi Group UK is headquartered in Chesterfield in the Midlands. The business employs over 500 people and in 2024 is proud to serve almost 1500 clients from 87 locations (26 branches and 61 sites). Gi Group UK is uniquely committed to the creation of social and economic value for both employers and candidates alike. Gi Group Holding in the UK places one person in work every 90 seconds.