Hothorpe Hall hosts business boosting event with local Instagram expert

The FSB Business Bootcamp 2025 at the breathtaking Hothorpe Hall was a sell-out success, bringing together entrepreneurs, industry experts, and small business owners for a day of learning, networking, and business-boosting strategies.

From thought-provoking panels to hands-on workshops, the event was packed with insights to help businesses energise, strategise, and thrive in the year ahead. But one session, in particular, left attendees buzzing with ideas and inspiration—Instagram expert Estelle Keeber’s workshop on Instagram Stories.

Instagram Stories: The Secret to Business Growth

At 10.45am, the room filled with eager business owners, all ready to discover how Instagram Stories could help them build relationships, engage their audience, and ultimately boost their sales.

Estelle Keeber, known for her no-nonsense approach to Instagram marketing, delivered an energetic, content-packed session that gave attendees actionable steps to take their Instagram game to the next level.

“I think one of the things that's really important is, in the ever-changing landscape of social media, the ability to have a grounding on the core parts regardless of what the algorithm is doing," shared Campbell McLean, one of the event’s speakers. "I was lucky enough to win one of Estelle's books. It's full of accountability frameworks for building campaigns, and after looking through it, I can already see ways to apply it to grow my business. Sometimes we have great ideas, but struggle with the application—this book is a guided framework to make it happen.”

Estelle covered everything from how to create engaging Stories to using interactive features like polls, questions, and stickers to spark conversations. Her session wasn’t just about tactics—it was about using Instagram as a tool to build trust, strengthen brand identity, and drive real business results.

One of the biggest takeaways? The power of consistency. Estelle emphasised that showing up regularly on Stories is key—not just to sell, but to connect with audiences on a deeper level.

Jennifer Thomas, event organiser, was blown away by Estelle’s impact on the day, saying:

"Estelle’s talk was just amazing. It really blew my socks off! I didn’t give her a great deal of detail about what I wanted, but I did chat about what I was trying to achieve. And what she delivered was interesting, authentic, absolutely packed with content in such a short amount of time."

Panel Discussion: The Future of Social Media and Business in 2025

Following her workshop, Estelle joined a powerful panel discussion on future-proofing businesses in 2025. Joined by Remy Clarke and Kerry Lewis-Stevenson, the panel explored key trends in CRM, marketing, networking, social media, and brand awareness —giving attendees practical insights into staying ahead in an increasingly digital world.

Estelle spoke about the growing importance of authenticity and storytelling in social media marketing, highlighting that businesses that connect with their audience on a human level will always win. She encouraged business owners to lean into their unique brand voice, embrace video content, and create Instagram Stories that feel personal and real.

An Event to Remember

The FSB Business Bootcamp 2025 was more than just an event—it was an experience that empowered small business owners to take action, think bigger, and invest in their future success.

Jennifer Thomas, the event organiser, praised Estelle’s involvement, saying:

"Estelle was just an absolute dream to work with. Having a speaker who actually shows up, gives you amazing content, and meets all deadlines—even earlier than expected—made my job so much easier. She’s such a fun and energetic person, and the social media reach she’s created for this event has absolutely blown my socks off! I can’t believe it—she says in her bio that she’s a force to be reckoned with, and now I’ve met her and seen her in action, I really do believe that."

Between the engaging workshops, powerful discussions, and unbeatable networking opportunities, it was clear that the FSB Business Bootcamp delivered on its promise to fuel the mind, body, and business for 2025.

And for those lucky enough to attend Estelle Keeber’s Instagram workshop, they walked away with a newfound confidence in using social media as a business tool—not just for likes and follows, but for real, sustainable growth.

What’s Next?

If you missed the event but want to learn from Estelle Keeber, you can follow her over in Instagram @estellekeeberofficial . Instagram isn’t just an app—it’s a business powerhouse when used correctly, and with the right strategies, 2025 could be the year you truly make it work for your business.

The countdown to FSB Business Bootcamp 2026 has already begun, and if this year’s event was anything to go by, you won’t want to miss it!