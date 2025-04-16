Highcross Leicester champions sustainability with new look uniform
Made in the UK, using solar energy, the uniform features embroidered logos that have been crafted with recycled threads, ensuring even the smallest details contribute to a more sustainable future.
Biodegradable polybags have also been used for packaging, reducing plastic waste, with the old uniforms set to be recycled to create news products.
Its commitment to sustainability goes beyond the team’s uniform, with Highcross committing both resources and space in the centre to protect the county’s natural biodiversity, thanks to its low-level planters, swift and bat boxes.
The centre’s rooftop garden is also a space used for planting and harvesting vegetables and plants, which are then donated to local community food cafes.
Its uniform update comes as part of a wider change to its brand and concept delivery in 2025, following a brand refresh for the Leicester-based shopping centre.
“At Highcross, we’re committed to looking after where we live,” said Michelle Menezes, Centre Director. “By choosing recycled materials for our new uniforms, we’re taking a proactive step in protecting our planet and supporting a better sustainable use of resources.
“This latest update is just one way we’re helping to future-proof our community, and we’d encourage our shoppers to make one small change in their own lives to have the same, positive impact.”
For further information about Highcross, and its sustainability commitment, visit https://www.highcrossleicester.com/blog/sustainability-pledge or follow the centre’s social media channels – Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.