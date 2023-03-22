Staff at Melton's Newton Fallowell celebrate scooping top award

The Burton Street estate agents has won the gold award for the Melton Mowbray area in the British Property Awards to recognise the outstanding quality of its customer service.

Every estate agent in the town was ‘mystery shopped’ by judges for the awards scheme and Newton Fallowell came out on top.

Managing director, Jason Treadwell, told the Melton Times: “We are very proud to have won this award and it is credit to the whole team here.

“It was all done through mystery shopping and customer service is very important in our industry.

“We have a great team here at Melton Mowbray.”

Newton Fallowell has more than 40 offices throughout the region with the Melton one operating there since the year 2000.

They won the British Property Award for Melton Mowbray for the second successive year.

Their team performed outstandingly throughout the extensive judging period, which focused on customer service levels.

Judges mystery shop every estate agent against a set of 25 criteria to obtain a balanced overview of how they interact with customers.

Robert McLean, from The British Property Awards, said: “Winning agents should be proud that their customer service levels provide a benchmark for their local, regional and national competition.”

