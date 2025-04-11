From Leicestershire to London: Safe appetite app makes bold debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week’s Spill the Beans event, hosted by Food Sauce Media, brought together some of the biggest and most influential players in the food and drink world—and served up a major moment for allergy awareness in the process.

Held in the heart of London, Spill the Beans is more than just another industry networking event. It’s a buzzing, community-driven celebration of innovation, insight, and connection in the food and beverage scene. From buyers and retailers to emerging founders and content creators, this year’s guest list read like a who’s who of UK food industry talent—including giants such as Ocado, Holland & Barrett, and Planet Organic.

One of the standout moments of the event was the introduction of Safe Appetite, a new app designed to transform the lives of people with food allergies and intolerances. Sophia Turner, founder of the app and long-time advocate for allergy awareness, had the chance to present her innovative platform to a room full of professionals who truly understand the stakes involved.

“It was incredible to share the Safe Appetite app in a room full of people who truly understand the importance of allergy awareness,” said Sophia. “To have buyers and decision-makers from companies like Ocado and Holland & Barrett taking an interest—it honestly felt like a dream come true.”

Safe Appetite App wowed the crowd at the Spill the Beans 2025 event.

Safe Appetite, officially launching in summer 2025, aims to make food safety more accessible by offering users an easy way to identify safe-to-eat products, explore suitable recipes, and navigate allergy-friendly venues. The app will be a game-changer not only for allergy sufferers but also for parents, carers, and businesses looking to better support their customers' dietary needs.

The event also featured panel discussions, brand spotlights, and pitch sessions, creating a dynamic space for founders to shine. It was clear from the energy in the room that Spill the Beans, led by the passionate team at Food Sauce Media, has quickly cemented itself as a key date in the food industry calendar.

As the countdown to the official Safe Appetite app launch begins, this week’s event proved just how much appetite there is for change—and just how powerful sharing a story in the right room can be.

Find out more about Safe Appetite on their Instagram account - @safeappetite