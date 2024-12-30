The new office converted from a former conference hall at Pera Business Park

A former conference hall at Pera Business Park has been transformed into a 5,000 sq ft modern office facility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hall, once a hub for conferences and events, had remained closed since the onset of the Covid pandemic.

Now, it has been repurposed to meet the growing demand for flexible office spaces, providing a fresh lease of life for the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original conference hall was notable for its grand design, featuring a stage and a three-storey-high ceiling, along with towering windows that stretched the full length of the façade.

In the renovation, the iconic windows have been preserved, allowing for abundant natural light to continue to flood the interior.

However, a new single-storey ceiling has been installed to improve heating efficiency and create a more comfortable work environment.

Other updates include the removal of the old stage and the introduction of a fully equipped kitchen facility, offering enhanced convenience for occupants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The space has been re-carpeted, and several internal offices have also been created.

An existing tenant has already secured the newly-refurbished office, vacating their previous 2,500 sq ft office space, which is now available to prospective tenants.

By converting the previously unused conference hall, the business park has expanded its offering of lettable modern office spaces, further positioning itself as a key player in the local business community.

Pera Business Park rents out offices to a range of business, from start-ups to well established firms, from £250 a month plus VAT.

Click HERE to find out more about it.