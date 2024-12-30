Former conference hall converted at Melton business park
The hall, once a hub for conferences and events, had remained closed since the onset of the Covid pandemic.
Now, it has been repurposed to meet the growing demand for flexible office spaces, providing a fresh lease of life for the building.
The original conference hall was notable for its grand design, featuring a stage and a three-storey-high ceiling, along with towering windows that stretched the full length of the façade.
In the renovation, the iconic windows have been preserved, allowing for abundant natural light to continue to flood the interior.
However, a new single-storey ceiling has been installed to improve heating efficiency and create a more comfortable work environment.
Other updates include the removal of the old stage and the introduction of a fully equipped kitchen facility, offering enhanced convenience for occupants.
The space has been re-carpeted, and several internal offices have also been created.
An existing tenant has already secured the newly-refurbished office, vacating their previous 2,500 sq ft office space, which is now available to prospective tenants.
By converting the previously unused conference hall, the business park has expanded its offering of lettable modern office spaces, further positioning itself as a key player in the local business community.
Pera Business Park rents out offices to a range of business, from start-ups to well established firms, from £250 a month plus VAT.
Click HERE to find out more about it.
