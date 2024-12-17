This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Around 20% of UK workers have taken time off due to stress-related mental health issues

The festive season can worsen workplace stress, with increased workloads and tight deadlines

Burnout is caused by factors like overwhelming workloads, lack of support and personal challenges

If left unaddressed, it can seriously impact mental and physical health

Over the past year, approximately 20% of UK workers have taken time off due to poor mental health caused by stress or pressure.

Though the festive season is primarily a time of cheer and goodwill, it can actually exacerbate the issue, as employees take additional leave, leaving their colleagues to work overtime to manage the workload.

This puts thousands of UK workers at risk of burnout. Burnout at work can result from a variety of factors, such as overwhelming workloads, a lack of support or recognition, poor work-life balance, constant stress, and even workplace bullying or harassment.

But burnout isn’t just caused by work. Personal challenges, such as the cost-of-living crisis, relationship difficulties, and health concerns, can also contribute to feelings of exhaustion.

If left unaddressed, burnout can severely impact both mental and physical health, ultimately forcing individuals to take time off.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

While the festive season brings excitement, it also comes with added pressures. With more team members away on holiday, workloads increase, and the pressure to meet deadlines intensifies.

To help manage these challenges and reduce the risk of burnout, the experts at Meditopia have shared their practical wellness tips to support you during this demanding time.

Inform your line manager of your concerns

“According to Mental Health UK, around 20% of workers have taken time off work due to poor mental health caused by stress. This statistic emphasises the importance of speaking up and asking for help whenever you start to feel overwhelmed at work.

“Be open and honest about how you are feeling and the effect this is having on your mental health. Ask for support and don’t be worried about asking for help with your work if you need it.

“This will help alleviate some of the pressure and stress you’re experiencing.”

Outline what good mental health looks like to you

“Take some time to think about what you're feeling and why. Then outline what you perceive to be good mental wellbeing and what needs to be done to achieve a good sense of mental well-being.

“Reflect on what is directly causing you stress and anxiety at work and away from work. Create a mental well-being plan to establish what you and others can do to offer support.”

Set boundaries

“Setting boundaries will ensure a better work-life balance. Define the hours you want to work and do not work beyond these hours. Make sure to switch off when you finish working, go for a walk, read a book, or watch your favourite TV show.

“It is also important to switch off during the weekends and annual leave, this is your own time and you are not obligated to think about work.

“If your workload has increased due to more employers being on annual leave, be honest with your manager and ask for flexibility regarding deadlines.”

Get enough sleep

“Adults need around seven to nine hours of sleep a night. Lack of sleep can affect mood and further increase feelings of anxiety and irritability.

“Sleeping whilst worrying about work can be difficult and you may find it hard to switch your mind off before going to bed. The best thing to do is to wind down for a couple of hours before going to bed.

“Avoid screens as the blue light can disrupt sleep and try not to drink any caffeinated drinks in the afternoon. Spend time in the evening doing something that relaxes you, read a book, or do some yoga and meditate.”

Take annual leave

“Make the most of the annual leave you are given and take it when you are feeling overwhelmed or experiencing the symptoms relating to burnout.

“Continuing to work when you are feeling burnt out and exhausted is going to negatively impact your mental and physical health, causing you to have to take time off to recover. Your mental wellbeing is most important.”

