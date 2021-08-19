Estate agency with local link to open in Melton

Tom Smith, senior partner at Alexanders EMN-210818-140159001

Alexanders will operate in the Market Place, having taken over the premises formerly occupied by Rowell & Sons bootmakers.

Senior partner, Tom Smith, grew up in in a nearby village so he is very pleased to be home.

He said: “Having grown up in nearby Gaddesby I am extremely excited that we are able to expand our operation to Melton and look forward to building on the reputation that we have worked hard to earn across the midlands from our established offices in Loughborough, Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Market Bosworth and Shepshed.”

The company, which hopes to open its Melton branch on September 1, specialises in residential sales, bespoke land acquisition and fully managed lettings services. It says that with a combined 70 years of experience, they guarantee a unique and tailored approach which retains old fashioned values whilst embracing modern aspects.

Tom, who went to Ratcliffe College, at Ratcliffe on the Wreake, before studying at Coventry University, added: “The move to Melton offers our clients wider marketing coverage across the rural communities, the town itself, and Loughborough; the site of our first office that has now operated successfully for eight years.”