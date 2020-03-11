Coronavirus: MP says Budget measures will help Melton families and businesses

Melton MP Alicia Kearns says new measures unveiled in today’s Budget will help support families and businesses through the uncertainty posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

Laying out the government’s response to the epidemic, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak MP, announced the creation of a new £5 billion Initial COVID-19 Response Fund.

This will support the NHS in treating coronavirus patients, assist Melton Borough Council and other local authorities in supporting vulnerable people and ensure funding is available for other public services.

A further £40 million of new funding will also be made available to enable rapid research into COVID-19 and increase the capacity and capability of testing and surveillance.

The Chancellor also affirmed the government’s commitment to provide a ‘safety net strong enough to fall back on’ for all those impacted by the outbreak.

Business rates for shops, cinemas, restaurants and music venues in Melton and the rest of England with a rateable value below £51,000 will be suspended for a year.

Mrs Kearns, said: “The government’s Budget this afternoon shows their commitment and ability to guide this country through the outbreak of COVID-19.

“I welcome the holistic package of measures that will see Rutland and Melton’s families, communities and businesses supported throughout this uncertain time.

“This Budget means residents can look to the future with optimism, knowing well-funded assistance is close at hand.”

As a result of today’s Budget, all eligible individuals unable to work due to self-isolation will be paid Statutory Sick Pay from day one of isolation as opposed to day four.

Self-employed people who are not eligible for Statutory Sick Pay can now make a claim for Universal Credit or an enhanced Employment and Support Allowance.

People will be able to claim Universal Credit and access payments upfront without the need to attend a jobcentre if self-isolating.

For the duration of the outbreak, the requirements of the Universal Credit Minimum Income Floor will be temporarily relaxed for those impacted by COVID-19.

The newly-announced creation of a £500 million hardship fund to be distributed amongst local authorities will be used to directly support vulnerable people in their local area.

The Chancellor was keen to protect jobs and laid out measures to remove the burden of paying Statutory Sick Pay from small to medium enterprises employing under 250 people.

Employers will be able to reclaim expenditure for any employee who has claimed SSP as a result of COVID-19, and the government will work with employers over the coming months to set up the repayment mechanism as soon as possible.

The Business Rate retail discount has also been increased to 100 per cent for one year and has been expanded to the leisure and hospitality sectors, with a £5,000 discount for pubs introduced.

£2.2 billion of funding for local authorities will support small businesses that already pay little or no business rates due to the Small Business Rate Relief.

Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn welcomed some of the measures in the wake of the coronavirus battle but he said cuts by the Tories had already left public services ‘on their knees’ before the impact of the virus.

The coronavirus outbreak has today been labelled a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

In the UK, 460 people have now tested positive for the virus, including two in Leicestershire.

Six people have died in this country after being diagnosed with it.