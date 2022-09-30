Popular Melton sandwich bar closes and reopens at new venue

Tracy Grant (left) and Abbie Jeavons serve at the new Gracies location, in a back room at Miss B's Tearooms

Staff at Gracies, on Market Place, are now serving rolls, sandwiches, cakes and soup, a few yards away at Miss B’s Tearooms.

Owner Jolli Waterland said she had no other option to close the Gracies unit following a wrangle with her energy supplier, which would have seen bills soar from £5,000 a year to £20,000 for the same useage.

She told the Melton Times: “I have now closed the doors and set up Gracies in the back room at Miss B's.”

Gracies sandwich bar pictured today closed

Customers were slowly getting used to new location of the sandwich bar today (Friday), with Tracy Grant and Abbie Jeavons serving all the usual favourites.

Tracy said: “We have had a lot of support over this and we are running the business as normal from here.”