Popular Melton sandwich bar closes and reopens at new venue
The owner of a Melton town centre sandwich shop says soaring energy bills have forced her to close the unit and relocate the business to one of her other hospitality venues.
Staff at Gracies, on Market Place, are now serving rolls, sandwiches, cakes and soup, a few yards away at Miss B’s Tearooms.
Owner Jolli Waterland said she had no other option to close the Gracies unit following a wrangle with her energy supplier, which would have seen bills soar from £5,000 a year to £20,000 for the same useage.
She told the Melton Times: “I have now closed the doors and set up Gracies in the back room at Miss B's.”
Customers were slowly getting used to new location of the sandwich bar today (Friday), with Tracy Grant and Abbie Jeavons serving all the usual favourites.
Tracy said: “We have had a lot of support over this and we are running the business as normal from here.”