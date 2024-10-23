Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halloween is no longer just for kids - adults can have just as much fun, especially when you don’t have to break the bank to enjoy the spooky season.

If you’re looking for creative, inexpensive ways to celebrate Halloween, you’re in luck!

From DIY costumes to hauntingly fun activities, here are budget-friendly Halloween ideas for adults that will make this October unforgettable.

Host a potluck costume party

One of the best ways to celebrate Halloween without spending a fortune is by hosting a potluck costume party. Invite friends over and ask each guest to bring a dish or drink.

This way, you can cut down on food costs while still offering a variety of treats. For an extra spooky touch, challenge guests to bring Halloween-themed dishes like "mummy hot dogs" or "witch’s brew punch."

As for costumes, encourage everyone to come in DIY costumes. You can even make it a competition with a small prize for the most creative, scariest, or funniest outfit.

Charity shops, old clothes and a bit of creativity can help you make a killer costume without a hefty price tag.

Movie marathon night

A Halloween movie marathon is a classic and cost-effective way to get into the spooky spirit.

Pick a selection of horror films, thrillers, or even Halloween comedies, and spend the evening watching with friends. If you're feeling nostalgic, mix in a few childhood favourites.

You don’t need to spend money on renting movies either - many streaming platforms offer free trials, or you can borrow DVDs from friends or the library.

Don’t forget to prepare some budget-friendly snacks like popcorn, crisps and sweets for the full cinema experience.

DIY haunted house or spooky décor

Transforming your home into a haunted space can be surprisingly affordable, especially if you opt for DIY decorations. Repurpose items you already have, like using old bed sheets as ghost figures or black construction paper to create bats.

You can also make eerie effects by dimming the lights and using candles (safely) or string lights.

If you’re feeling adventurous, create a DIY haunted house or haunted pathway in your yard for friends and neighbours. You can use cardboard boxes for tombstones, cotton batting for spider webs, and your imagination for scary scenes.

It’s a fun and creative way to bring Halloween to life without spending much.

Pumpkin carving contest

Pumpkin carving is a quintessential Halloween activity, and it doesn’t have to be expensive. Many shops offer affordable pumpkins, especially closer to Halloween.

You can even save money by visiting local farms or pumpkin patches, where prices might be cheaper than supermarkets.

Invite friends over for a pumpkin carving contest. All you need are a few carving tools (which can be reused each year) and a candle or LED light to illuminate your designs.

To add to the fun, create different categories for judging - best scary face, most artistic, or funniest pumpkin. You can also roast the seeds for a tasty, healthy snack afterwards.

Halloween-themed game night

If you love board games or card games, why not make your next game night Halloween-themed? You can stick to traditional games but give them a spooky twist.

For example, play a murder mystery game where one of the players acts as a killer, or try a Halloween trivia quiz with fun categories like horror movies, spooky history or urban legends.

You could also try budget-friendly games like charades or Pictionary, but with Halloween prompts like “ghost,” “vampire,” or “Frankenstein.” For a small investment, you can find murder mystery board games online or even free printable versions.

Ghost storytelling around a bonfire

If you have access to an outdoor space, consider gathering friends for a night of ghost storytelling around a bonfire.

There's something deeply atmospheric about sharing spooky tales under the stars, with the flickering light of the fire adding to the eerie mood.

If you don’t have a garden or access to a fire pit, you can create a similar ambiance indoors by dimming the lights and lighting candles (or using LED candles for safety).

Ask everyone to bring their best ghost stories or read classic horror stories. It’s a budget-friendly activity that relies more on imagination than on money.

DIY Halloween crafts

Get your creative juices flowing with some easy DIY Halloween crafts. Not only is this an inexpensive way to spend time, but you also end up with handmade decorations that can be used year after year.

For example, you can create your own Halloween wreath using supplies from the dollar store or make eerie candle holders from old jars.

There are plenty of simple and cheap Halloween craft ideas online, from painted pumpkins to paper lanterns shaped like ghosts.

You could even host a crafting party with friends, where everyone brings a few supplies and you all make spooky creations together.

We'd love to hear your thoughts and ideas for celebrating Halloween on a budget! Whether you have your own creative suggestions, past experiences, or questions about the activities mentioned, feel free to share in the comments section.