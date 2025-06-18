The best of summer blooms at Barnsdale Gardens
Roses In Perfumed Profusion & Perennials Galore!
From the moment you step through the gates, you'll be met with a riot of roses, the Rose Garden is a fragrant haven, transformed from a forgotten corner into a blooming paradise with over 50 dazzling varieties. Think petals, perfume, and pinks of every shade!
And it doesn’t stop there. The Versailles Garden is a real showstopper, echoing the grandeur of Louis XIV with dramatic displays of Deutzia, Philadelphus, Hesperis, Cephalaria gigantea, Geraniums, and more. Across the site, perennials are putting on their biggest show of the year, and yes, you can take the magic home, with many plants available to buy in the gift shop or online.
Summer Highlights – What’s On in July
Join garden writer and broadcaster Stuart Dixon for a relaxed afternoon of walks, talks, and rosy revelations! Whether you're hunting for a rare variety or simply adore roses, Stuart will guide you through the gardens, no booking needed, just drop in and soak it all up.
Smell that? It’s Sweet Pea season! Join our resident sweet pea guru Stephen Marsland for short walks and talks among the rainbow of delicate blooms. The scent is irresistible and the colours will steal your heart.
Calling all young adventurers and the young at heart! Discover hidden fairy doors, spot whimsical fairy houses, and follow magical riddles through the woodland and gardens. Don’t forget to make a wish at the Wishing Tree!