The best of summer blooms at Barnsdale Gardens

Rosa Geoff Hamilton

Summer has officially arrived, and Barnsdale Gardens is bursting into life like never before! With 38 beautifully crafted, individually designed gardens, this horticultural gem in the heart of Rutland is alive with colour, scent, and glorious summer magic.

Roses In Perfumed Profusion & Perennials Galore!

From the moment you step through the gates, you'll be met with a riot of roses, the Rose Garden is a fragrant haven, transformed from a forgotten corner into a blooming paradise with over 50 dazzling varieties. Think petals, perfume, and pinks of every shade!

And it doesn’t stop there. The Versailles Garden is a real showstopper, echoing the grandeur of Louis XIV with dramatic displays of Deutzia, Philadelphus, Hesperis, Cephalaria gigantea, Geraniums, and more. Across the site, perennials are putting on their biggest show of the year, and yes, you can take the magic home, with many plants available to buy in the gift shop or online.

Summer Highlights – What’s On in July

Join garden writer and broadcaster Stuart Dixon for a relaxed afternoon of walks, talks, and rosy revelations! Whether you're hunting for a rare variety or simply adore roses, Stuart will guide you through the gardens, no booking needed, just drop in and soak it all up.

Smell that? It’s Sweet Pea season! Join our resident sweet pea guru Stephen Marsland for short walks and talks among the rainbow of delicate blooms. The scent is irresistible and the colours will steal your heart.