Sundown's services weekends return

The popular ‘Service Weekends’ at Sundown Adventureland are returning on selected weekends in May, honouring blue light and services professionals with discounted tickets.

Qualifying personnel can get tickets to the long-standing attraction for just £10 across Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th May.

The discount is valid for individuals working in the military, police, fire, NHS, RNLI and other Blue Light Services. Visitors need to simply bring a valid ID with them on their day out to Sundown to save over 50% on the normal adults' ticket price to the park in Retford.

Debs Griffin, whose grandparents started Sundown Adventureland over 50 years ago and is now director, said: “We know some of the most hard-working people in the country are professionals in Blue Light and Service roles and the £10 weekends are our special way of saying thank you, at a time where every penny counts.

Families at Sundown Adventureland

“With all the beautiful weather we’ve been having, we hope the days are an opportunity to get outside, soak up Sundown’s fun, cheerful and nostalgic atmosphere and make some memories.”

Cool off on The Jolly Pirate Barrel Ride as you get splashed by treacherous pirates, explore the deepest outback on the Rocky Mountain Railroad and show off your driving skills on Monkey Mayhem Driving School. Little adventurers can also explore the many playgrounds, sand pits and themed imaginative play areas that are spread across the park.

Fuel for a fun day out with several food and drink outlets across the park, including Pumpkin Patch Café and Crash Landings, the ultimate indoor soft play, which serves a selection of refreshments, sandwiches and hot lunches.

If guests prefer a picnic brought from home, the Four Seasons Arena is an all-weather area perfect for a sit down and has plenty of seating for families of all sizes. They can also meet their favourite Sundown characters throughout the day.

Sundown Adventureland’s Services Weekends take place over Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th May. The park is open from 10am to 5pm and individuals will need to show proof of profession on arrival.

To book tickets please visit: www.sundownadventureland.co.uk

Tickets are £24 for adults or children over 90cm, with children under 90cm going free.

Please note that the discount can’t be used in conjunction with any other offer.