Start the year with art and nature at the Northants and Rutland Spring Open 2025

The Northants and Rutland Spring Open is set to return for its fifth year, providing a perfect opportunity to kick off 2025 with a celebration of art, community, and the great outdoors.

Taking place on the weekends of 8th–9th and 15th–16th February, this much-loved event is a highlight of the exhibition calendar, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in creativity and nature.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Lamport Hall’s renowned Spring Snowdrop Walk, visitors can enjoy a unique pairing of cultural and natural beauty. The Grade I listed country house boasts serene gardens and grounds adorned with blooming snowdrops, creating an inspiring setting (charges apply; tickets available on the Lamport Hall website). The tranquil environment is the perfect complement to the impressive range of artwork on display, making this an event not to be missed.

This year’s exhibition will celebrate the creativity of local artists, including those from just over the border in Melton. Visitors will have the chance to discover and support talented individuals from the area, as well as established names in the arts community.

Contemporary artwork from Local artists

The event will showcase a diverse range of works, including paintings, prints, textiles, sculptures, and more, offering something for every taste.

Entry to the Spring Open is free, making it accessible for everyone to enjoy. Visitors can chat with artists from the group including those from Rutland and Melton, learn about their creative processes, and even purchase unique pieces to take home.

Combined with the charm of Lamport Hall’s snowdrop walk, the event promises an enriching day out that highlights the rich cultural talent of the region.

Now in its fifth year, the Spring Open has grown in popularity, attracting visitors from across Northamptonshire, Rutland, and beyond. It’s more than just an exhibition—it’s a chance to connect with like-minded individuals, support local creativity, and set a tone of inspiration for the year ahead.

Visitors enjoying last years exhibition at Lamport Hall

Mark your calendars and make the Northants and Rutland Spring Open part of your February plans. Whether you visit with friends, family, or on your own, you’ll be guaranteed a warm welcome and an uplifting experience.

For more information, visit Northants and Rutland Open Studios. To book tickets for the Spring Snowdrop Walk and learn more about Lamport Hall, visit www.lamporthall.co.uk